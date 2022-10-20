Auckland Airport 'starting to buzz again' after strong rebound in travel

Travel is rebounding strongly after the borders reopened this year with more passenger demand than aircraft to fly them.

Auckland Airport lifts profit forecast

Travel rebound stronger than expected

Shares gain 1.8%

Auckland International Airport has raised its profit expectations following a stronger than expected rebound in travel after borders reopened.

The country’s largest airport expects underlying profit after tax of $100 million to $130m in the current financial year to the end of June 2023, ahead of its forecast in August of $50m to $100m.

Underlying profit excludes property revaluations and is the company’s preferred metric for measuring the performance of the business.

Auckland Airport is benefiting from a surge in travel demand after the country’s borders progressively opened this year, with full planes and increased flights expected to fuel the ongoing recovery. It follows two years of losses for the company after the Covid-19 pandemic brought global travel to a standstill.

Chairperson Patrick Strange told the company’s annual meeting on Thursday that the airport’s recovery was well underway and activity was ramping up as planes and travellers have continued to return.

“The place is starting to buzz again,” he said.

The company was working hard to attract international airlines to return to Auckland, with some success, but still had a way to go, he said.

“The international aviation industry is still rebuilding, and there is a lot more passenger demand than there is operating aircraft to fly them,” he said.

“New Zealand is attractive - but so are other countries. To rebuild the visitor market which is so vital to this country - pre-Covid it was our biggest earner and employer - we have to step up as a nation and encourage visitors to come here.”

Chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui, who started in February, said the improved profit outlook was a result of aviation’s strong performance both domestically and internationally.

“During the first quarter we experienced strong demand for travel within New Zealand as well as internationally, particularly in North and South American, South Pacific and Trans-Tasman routes,” she said.

“The shape of the recovery is also consistent with what we’re seeing globally, with travel significantly picking up in the United Kingdom, Europe and in the Americas following the relaxation of border controls.

“While North Asia has been slower to reopen, what we’re now seeing is evidence of a stronger than forecast uplift in seat capacity in the market, including to and from South Korea.”

SUPPLIED Auckland International Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui expects the global travel industry will recover to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the 2024 calendar year.

Hurihanganui said there was more certainty about the performance of the market over the coming months, with forward capacity and reports from airlines indicating a stronger than expected summer peak.

From early November five airlines would be flying between Auckland and North America over the high season, offering up to 60 flights per week and direct flights to eight destinations.

Capacity to North Asia has been boosted by Korean Air increasing its services, while Trans-Tasman travel had benefitted from connections with China Airlines flying to Taipei via Brisbane and AirAsia X flying to Kuala Lumpur with a Sydney touchdown, she said.

In addition, Emirates would restart daily non-stop Auckland-Dubai flights from December.

Still, she said aviation was constrained by crew and ground staff availability and having to bring fleets out of hibernation.

Hurihanganui said uncertainty remained about the reopening of the Chinese market.

However, she said the airport company was increasingly confident that aviation was returning to normal, with the structure of the market becoming more balanced across inbound and outbound travel, and ‘business’, ‘friends and family’ and ‘leisure’ travellers.

For the 2023 financial year, the company expects international passenger numbers to return to between 60% to 70% of pre-pandemic levels and domestic passenger numbers to between 85% to 90%.

The company now expects the global industry will recover to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the 2024 calendar year, in line with the International Air Travel Association, she said.

Shares in Auckland Airport rose 1.8% to $7.34 in midday trading on the NZX.