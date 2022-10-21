Processing error caused bank to take money from debit cardholders

The issue was caused by a systems error and is not a data or privacy breach, a BNZ spokesperson said.

A processing error by BNZ meant “multiple transactions” were deducted incorrectly from some cardholders' accounts earlier this week.

A BNZ spokesperson said a processing error on Wednesday afternoon resulted in multiple transactions being deducted from some debit and credit cardholder accounts, affecting both BNZ and non BNZ cardholders.

“The issue was caused by a systems error and is not a data or privacy breach,” she said.

2degrees customer Russell Bowden said two payments of $81.40 had been taken out of his account without authorisation.

“I don't leave money in the account that my debit card is linked to, so this put me in unauthorised overdraft which will cost me $20 in bank fees at the end of the month,” he said.

He said he was concerned because he had never saved his debit card details with 2degrees, so was unsure how it was able to make the transactions.

2degrees banks with BNZ and a spokesperson for the telco said the bank error meant some customers had duplicate payments taken out of their accounts.

“Our bank has reversed these charges and we have contacted those affected to let them know,” he said.

“We understand that the issue could have caused problems for customers and wholeheartedly apologise.”

The issue had been resolved by Thursday and all incorrect transactions had been credited back into accounts.

However, due to processing times some BNZ customers would not receive a full refund until midnight. Non-BNZ customers would need to contact their bank to confirm processing times.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this error has caused. We understand how frustrating this may be both for those people needing access to these funds and for the additional work this has caused businesses whose customers have been affected.,” the bank spokesperson said.