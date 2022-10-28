Cash, free food, lifestyle leave: How do your work perks stack up?

Vineyard employers are trying to find creative ways to entice workers with a labour shortage caused by closed borders. (First published October 2020)

More employers are turning to gym memberships, food discounts and extra holidays in an effort to attract and retain staff in a tight labour market.

With unemployment at a record low, and the labour market remaining tight, employers are having to use new ways to attract staff.

Jonathan Dixon​, chief executive of employee assistance programme Raise, said many employers were talking up the non-financial benefits offered by their businesses.

“In this labour market people are moving jobs for the sake of $2 or $3 extra an hour. So we are definitely seeing more employers offer things like health insurance, or a mental health service as a way to retain staff,” Dixon​ said.

READ MORE:

* Westpac gives 4500 workers one week of 'wellbeing leave': How unusual is the move?

* Unlimited sick leave, insurance, gym memberships are New Zealand's common work perks

* BNZ increases staff leave allowance to six weeks



Popular perks on offer were employee assistance programmes, access to counselling, health insurance, and flexible working conditions, he said.

But each workplace had different needs, and it was important for employers to understand this, he said.

“Employers need to find out what is important to their people. Keep an ear to the ground, and give them something that makes a difference, because it can really improve the workplace culture,” Dixon​ said.

Stuff More employers are using gym memberships, retail discounts and extra holidays to attract and retain staff in a tight labour market.

Council of Trade Unions economist Craig Renney​ said to recognise hard work was great, but a perk should not be in lieu of wages.

“Perks should never be part of core remuneration. You should never be offered free fruit at lunch, then told you have to work two hours of unpaid overtime,” Renney​ said.

While cash gave an employee many options of how to spend their money, a perk could severely limit their choices, he said.

“If a boss says you have been working really hard and gives you a voucher for a day spa, that’s great. But if you never go to the day spa all they have handed you is an empty piece of paper,” Renney said.

Perks that had an enduring impact such as health insurance or counselling should be valued higher than one-off perks such as Friday drinks or free meals, he said.

“Good employers should offer perks that are sensitive to the needs of their employees, and aren’t simply rewarding someone non-financially for the financial gain the company has made from their hard work.”

Supplied Craig Renney says perks with an enduring impact such as health insurance or counselling should be valued higher than one-off perks such as Friday drinks or free meals.

Perks currently on offer from some of New Zealand’s largest companies:

Note: All employers in New Zealand offer a mandatory four weeks of annual leave per annum. All companies offer this amount of leave unless otherwise stated.

Xero:

Perks:

Free Xero subscription

Health, life and income protection insurance.

Discounts on Samsung products.

Employee share plan.

Free on-site gym.

Leave:

One extra week of leave to be used at any time for any reason.

Three days’ extra holiday leave to be used between Christmas and New Years.

One day of volunteer leave.

Up to 10 days of wellbeing leave.

Parental leave of 26 weeks for primary carer, and six weeks for partners.

The Warehouse Group:

Perks:

Discounts across TWG-owned brands. Special discount days in lead up to Christmas.

Increased discount on food products. Discounted health insurance, gym membership, dental care, mobile broadband.

Learning fund to allow employees to complete qualifications related to career.

Leave:

On birthdays, employees get the day off.

Up to 10 days off for “lifestyle leave” per year.

Option to have a “career break” of up to 12 months then return to work.

Countdown:

Perks:

A 5% discount on groceries, 10% off fresh produce and Countdown brand products. Discount on shopping delivery.

Free fruit and snacks in team rooms. Discounted gym membership, car rental, and health insurance.

Leave:

Two weeks of gender affirmation leave.

Up to 10 days of family violence leave.

Contact Energy:

Perks:

Power discounts.

Health insurance.

One-off payment of $400.

Employee share offer.

Leave:

Option to buy extra two weeks’ holiday.

Fonterra:

Perks:

Discounts on Fonterra products.

Employees returning from parental leave get a lump sum contribution to KiwiSaver to cover the payments they may have missed.

Leave:

Opportunity to purchase two extra weeks leave.

Parental leave – primary carers get 26 weeks at full pay, secondary carers get two weeks.

Fletcher Building:

Perks:

Discounts at Fletcher Building-owned businesses, and partner businesses.

One free Fletcher Building share for every two shares purchased.

Fund that pays for employee study if related to career.

Leave:

Two weeks for gender-affirming surgery.

Parental leave - primary carer, 26 weeks, secondary carer four weeks. Additional five days’ leave for first-time parents.

Vodafone:

Perks:

Discounts at multiple retail stores (details unspecified).

Free or discounted health, life and property insurance.

Leave:

Option to purchase two additional weeks of leave.

Wellbeing leave of 10 days.

Family violence leave of 10 days.

Parental leave of 22 weeks.

McDonald’s:

Perks: