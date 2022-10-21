Mainfreight shares rally after positive first-half profit update

Mainfreight has notched up record profits during the pandemic and has flagged further expansion ahead. (File photo)

Mainfreight flags 66% increase in first-half profit

Profit up across all divisions

Shares jump 6.3%

Mainfreight shares were the biggest gainer on the sharemarket after the global transport and logistics company forecast a big jump in first-half profit and flagged further expansion ahead.

At an investor day on Friday, chief financial officer Tim Williams said Mainfreight expected net profit to rise 66% to $217 million in the 26 weeks to September 30, with revenue up 33% to $3.01 billion.

The company’s shares jumped 6.3% to $70.15 in midday trading on the NZX.

Mainfreight has notched up record profits during the Covid-19 pandemic as disruption to global trade prompted customers to turn to the company with a reputation for reliability and high-quality service, while higher freight rates boosted revenues.

Hamilton Hindin Greene investment adviser Tom McBride said the investor day update was very positive and continued the momentum seen in Mainfreight’s businesses over the past couple of years.

“They are certainly on a growth trajectory, which is continuing the work that they've done over the past few years,” McBride said. “The update is a testament to the extremely strong culture that they have for performance. It’s a very, very good result.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Mainfreight's newest truck runs on electricity - and rather than waiting a long time to charge up, the truck swaps an empty battery for a fully charged alternative.

McBride noted Mainfreight reported strong activity across all its divisions.

For the first half, the company expects pre-tax profit in its transport business to increase 51% to $110.2m, by 31% to $29.1m for its warehousing business, and by 87% to $162.4m for its air and ocean business.

Mainfreight is expanding its warehouse capacity as retailers move from a ‘just-in-time’ inventory model to a ‘just-in-case’ model which required them to hold more stock.

The company plans to increase its warehouse footprint by 37% over the next two years. In New Zealand, it plans to spend $203m on property over the coming two years, and is building its largest warehouse in the country in Favona Road in Auckland which will cover 40,000 square metres and is slated for completion in June next year.

In Asia, the company plans to add its 11th country, India, by the third quarter of the 2023 financial year and is expanding its branches and warehouses.

McBride said the update gave investors confidence the company would continue to grow in the coming year, although the impact of higher interest rates may weigh on future earnings.