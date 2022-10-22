Five things you can do reduce your personal inflation rate

The overall inflation rate gives a good measure of the bigger picture, but it’s just an average.

We know Inflation affects all of us, but its effect is different for everyone.

ANZ senior economist Miles Workman said how sharply people were feeling the current increase in the cost of living would depend on their household structure. Inflation is increasing at the fastest rate in 30 years.

“Things like the number of dependents, pace of income growth, rental and debt status, and a household's level of discretionary income all matter,” he said.

Annual inflation remained stubbornly high at 7.2% in the year to the September quarter, only just under the 7.3% annual rate reported in the June quarter.

Low-income households were likely to feel high inflation the hardest, because in general a smaller percentage of their spending was discretionary, he said.

There would be not as much left over after paying for rent, food and utilities.

So what can you do to reduce your personal inflation rate?

Stuff Food prices have increased quickly.

Cancel subscriptions

If you joined the gym in January as part of a resolution to be more active, but the membership has sat, gathering dust, since you last touched a weight in February, get rid of it.

But gym memberships were not the only subscription that needed cancelling when households were under pressure, independent economist Tony Alexander said.

“Nowadays, it often means online services,” he said.

For some people this could mean getting rid of their movie subscription service such as Netflix, Neon and Disney+, all which continued to go up in price in the last year.

Unsplash If you haven’t used that gym membership in a while, get rid of it.

Seek extra income

Rob Clark, country manager of recruitment site Seek, said it was still a job hunter’s market last month.

“Although we have seen an uptick in applications per job ad in August by 11%, job ads remain very high, which mean jobseekers have plenty of choice,” he said.

This meant demand from employers was massive, Alexander said.

“So picking up some part-time work in a store or hospitality business for instance is going to be easier than at any time potentially for decades.”

Turning your hobby into a moneymaker, like selling refurbished furniture or making your own jewellery, can also make money on the side while you do your full-time job.

Kathrine Lynch/Stuff Packing your lunch for work instead of eating out can help your wallet.

Be more organised when it comes to your meals

How many times this year has it got to Monday, and you’ve run out of time to make your lunch and have to end up buying something from down the road?

Being more organised in regard to preparing food, in particular work lunch, would help people cut back on their spending, Alexander said.

Food price rises, and vegetables in particular, have been a driver of inflation.

Food prices were 8.3% higher in September than the year before, a 13-year-high, so being prepared and buying in-season fruit and veges could help save money at the checkout.

Also having friends around for a drink or meal at someone's house, rather than meeting in a bar or restaurant, would help.

ANZ senior economist Miles Workman said households were likely to mitigate the impact of high inflation by reducing their discretionary spending, but some households did not have a lot of discretionary income, meaning restaurants and holidays were likely already off the table.

Don’t spend money on products unless it’s necessary

Delaying purchases that were not totally necessary right now could help in the short term, Alexander said.

“Like new furniture when the existing items are still functionable - just not wholly modern,” he said.

Basically, buy what you need, not what you want, until you can comfortably pay for the new items.