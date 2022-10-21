Unity Money customers lose money to fraudsters

1News can reveal the $57 billion NZ Super Fund is the latest investment platform to be targeted by international scammers.

On Friday, customers of Unity Credit Union, a financial co-operative based in Hastings, was hit by a scam attack.

A post on Unity’s website said the company had been subject to a “BIN attack”, and the business was working hard to solve it.

A BIN (bank identification number) attack was when a fraudster used computer programmes to steal customer banking details and make fraudulent purchases or transfers.

Unity customer Sandra Stiles​ first became aware her account had been hacked when she checked it on Friday morning and saw $1200 had been transferred into a foreign account.

“You think you are safe with a debit card, but I guess hackers can get in anywhere any way they like. It’s scary,” Stiles​ said.

Stiles​ called several friends who were also customers of Unity and found they had also had money stolen from their accounts.

She estimated the impact was widespread.

A spokesperson from Unity told Stiles on the phone the company guaranteed she would get her money back, but affected customers would need new debit cards.

Stiles said she felt lucky, as the hackers left some money in her account and did not take all of it. Some of her friends were not so lucky.

Unity has been contacted for comment.

Originally established in 1971 as Whakatu Freezing Works Employee's Credit Union, Unity now has 13 branches throughout New Zealand.

The company offers personal loans, mortgages, savings accounts and debit cards.

