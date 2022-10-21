Health experts worry alcoholic iceblocks might appeal to kids

An alcoholic treat that resembles an iceblock that is popular with children poses “significant risks”, Alcohol Healthwatch says.

Shot Pop has launched with advertisements on social media, and is set to offer two flavours of its iceblocks in in liquor stores this summer.

The drinks were created by 23-year-old Auckland University bachelor of commerce student Connor Bindon. The website states Bindon saw a gap in the market for different ways to consume RTDs.

The ice blocks come in Backyard Berry rose and Tropical Strom rum flavours, were 5% and the equivalent of one standard drink.

In a hearing at the Auckland Council in July the company was declined a licence to sell directly online.

The Auckland regional alcohol medical officer of health, Dr Nick Eichler, opposed the application because of concerns about the labelling and marketing of the product.

Eichler said at the hearing the combination of a “relatively novel alcoholic product” with evident appeal to children and a purely online national method of sale carried a high risk of potential harm to children and young people.

Q+A The rugby league legend and former alcohol marketer discusses an upcoming bill on alcohol sponsorship in sport. (Video published October 2.)

“Incorporating alcohol into products that are usually associated with and consumed by children normalises the availability and consumption of alcohol,” the hearing report read.

“Furthermore, when such a product also looks very similar to a non-alcoholic product already available, as in this case, there is an increased risk of unintentional consumption by children and subsequent alcohol poisoning.”

Shot Pops has been approached for comment.

Alcohol Healthwatch director Nicki Jackson said she was concerned the alcohol product resembled non-alcoholic iceblocks that were targeted at children.

“Alcohol products shouldn’t be confused with other products, particularly those that appeal to children. No one would want harm to result to young people, especially children and toddlers, if they consumed them,” she said.

“Their close resemblance to other iceblocks also portrays these novel products as relatively harmless – rather than containing a psychoactive drug.”

In New South Wales, alcoholic iceblocks could not be sold, she said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Alcohol Healthwatch director Nicki Jackson is concerned the alcohol product resembles non-alcoholic iceblocks that appeal to children.

“I have strong concerns about their packaging and social media advertising and will be following this up with the Advertising Standards Authority. The voluntary advertising code states that products should not create confusion with non-alcoholic products.

“There are significant risks with this product.”

Last month alcohol brand Boxtails had to pull its “alcoholic juice box” from shelves after police were concerned the packaging looked too similar to kids’ drinks.

It is an offence to promote or advertise alcohol in a way that was likely to appeal to minors under the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act.

The Police Alcohol Harm Prevention team has been approached for comment.