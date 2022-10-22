Can we fix it? Yes we can! Repair Café Aotearoa champions fixing, rather than buying new

A fast-growing organisation that helps people repair broken items, saving waste and money, is behind a movement towards a circular economy.

Starting with a single pop-up near Lyttelton, Repair Café Aotearoa now has over 40 cafés nationwide, where locals can bring in their toys, toasters, vacuum cleaners and devices for a free repair.

Co-founder Brigitte Sistig said between 63% and 98% of all the items were repaired , and with inflation putting increasing pressure on Kiwi households, buying new isn’t always an option.

READ MORE:

* Can they fix it? Down at the repair cafe, they can

* Coronavirus: how covid-19 affects the automotive world

* Repair cafes pop up around Sydney



Repair Café Aotearoa is a champion of the Right to Repair movement and the shift to a circular economy .

The organisation delivered a petition to Environment Minister David Parker in July, that had about 13,000 signatures, and have made a written submission on how laws could be changed to require items to be repairable.

The charity is looking for a long-term supporter to help pay coordinators and facilitate more cafés to open.

The cafés will take a look at any household device that can be carried in, and volunteers also make sewing repairs.

Supplied A Repair Café operating in Napier, with visitors sitting down for a quick lesson.

Sistig said when visitors arrived, they could have a coffee or some baking, and were involved in the repair process.

“It’s a practical way to get involved, feel empowered, and feel you can do something,” she said.

There were usually a mix of ages in attendance, with the older generation often passing down repair techniques to the young.

Repair Café Aotearoa began with a café run by the Lyttelton Harbour Timebank at Diamond Harbour school in 2013 as part of the Kura Festival of Learning.

A second was organised in 2016, and shortly after Repair Café Auckland was established through a grant from Auckland Council.

It wasn’t always an easy road.

The grant allowed for the purchase and kitting out of a mobile repair trailer and supporting events in the Auckland region, but then all the specialist tools were stolen.

In September 2020 the steering committee decided to take the project nationwide, and last year Foundation North Pūtea Hāpai Oranga provided funding to pay a coordinator for six months and to build the organisation’s website.

Supplied Repair Café Aotearoa co-founder Brigitte Sistig (left) with fellow-repairer Veronika Munro

It also coordinates with Para Kore to introduce cafés to marae and Māori organisations.

In 2020 Repair Café Aotearoa New Zealand was established, which helps local groups to set up by providing signage and administration help.

The organisation comes under the umbrella of the Zero Waste Network of NZ, but Sistig said there are plans to become an independent entity.

*Businesses or organisations interested in supporting Repair Café Aotearoa can email Nzrepaircafeinfo@gmail.com.