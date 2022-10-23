Danger money: 3 high-risk jobs and what they pay

The starting rate for corrections officers is about $60,000 a year or $28.85 an hour.

You only need to google “NZ mall” to see how risky day-to-day security work has become - the search engine’s top three suggestions include the words “attack,” “stabbing” and “shooting.”

In late September a security guard was hospitalised after a smash-and-grab robbery in a Hamilton mall. Two weeks later a guard was injured in an assault at Auckland’s Westgate Shopping Centre.

Just last week, the driver of a car involved in the robbery of a Papatoetoe jewellery store attempted to run over a security guard and the shop owner while they waited outside.

The job is increasingly high-risk but high-risk doesn’t always equal high-return. Here’s a closer look at three potentially dangerous jobs and what they pay.

Security officers and guards

It takes more than just physical strength and fitness to become a security officer or guard. They’re also required to know conflict management techniques, security and surveillance methods, legal procedures for arrest, and laws on trespass, assault and personal property.

The job usually involves shift work, including evenings, weekends and holidays, and working inside or outside in all weather conditions.

For their efforts and willingness to put themselves at risk, new security staff are usually paid between the minimum wage of $21.20 and $25 an hour.

Those with experience earn between $25 and $30 an hour, and highly experienced security staff working as private investigators or consultants can earn $70 an hour.

Corrections officer

Pay for corrections officers varies depending on experience and level of responsibility, but the starting rate is about $60,000 a year or $28.85 an hour.

Senior corrections officers usually earn between $75,000 and $79,000 and the next step up, principal corrections officers, can earn up to $88,000 ($42.31 an hour).

It’s not easy money. Like security staff, corrections officers work shifts, including public holidays, weekends and nights.

They can work in courts as well as prisons and conditions can be demanding and stressful, with the risk of verbal and physical abuse.

Police officers

In a popular recruitment campaign, the New Zealand Police promised potential new cops “better work stories,” excitement and personal fulfilment.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff More than 80 police officers were injured during the Parliamentary occupation earlier this year.

What they didn’t pitch was the risk of being injured on the job.

Statistics released in 2021 showed more than 16,000 police officers were injured at work over the eight years prior.

This year, 86 police officers were injured during the Parliamentary occupation alone, including a number who were hospitalised, some with head and chest injuries and bone fractures.

Trainee police are paid $50,000 a year ($24.04 an hour) during their 16 weeks training at the Royal NZ Police College.

Graduate police officers usually start on an annual salary of $67,000, plus an average of $6647 in shift work allowances.

Officers working in their fifth year can earn more than $74,000 plus upwards of $10,000 in allowances for shift work.

Sources: NZ Security Association, 2020; Department of Corrections, 'Department of Corrections Frontline Staff (Prisons Based) Collective Agreement CANZ 2021- 2023', May 2022; NZ Police, newcops.govt.nz, accessed 23 October 2022.