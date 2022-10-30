'Rude and abusive' customers adding to hospitality sector's staffing woes

A former bar owner says rude and intolerant customers are taking the fun out of hospitality work.

A former bar owner says rude and abusive customers are a constant headache for hospitality workers and the poor behaviour is adding to the sector's workforce woes.

Simone-Ellen Keller​, now a personal transformation strategist and chief executive of Genius You, said it was unlikely that low pay, demanding working conditions, and even a drop in immigration, were solely to blame for staff shortages in the hospitality sector.

“Those conditions have always existed and did not deter people in the past. Hospitality staff shortages are a global issue and even countries that pay well or don't rely on immigrants are struggling,” she said.

“In my experience, people who work in hospitality are often gregarious, and they're there for the party as much as anything else. Working in hospitality is fun – the magic made up for the negatives.”

However, growing trends in rudeness and intolerance from the public were taking the fun out of it, Keller said.

“I think we're focusing on the wrong things when it comes to addressing staff shortages. I think the workforce that is coming through, your Generations Ys, expect to be treated better but rude and abusive customers are now a constant occurrence.

“If we want to continue to enjoy good service from great bars, pubs and restaurants then we the public need to be better and make sure the environment is safe for the people serving us.”

Keller’s thoughts were echoed by hospitality worker Anna Blackburn​, who said servers worked tirelessly with a smile on their faces and nothing was too hard for them.

However, more and more staff were being yelled at by customers over small issues and the treatment was taking an emotional and mental toll.

SUPPLIED Former bar owner Simone-Ellen Keller says poor customer behaviour is adding to the hospitality sector’s workforce woes.

“Customers are not always right, and it is getting tiring and affecting workers mental state,” she said.

“There is a reason hospo is short-staffed, and it's because we are sick and tired of being treated unfairly by customers.”

Keller said one reason for the increase in rude and stressed customers was because reality had invaded the hospitality space.

“We go out to unwind and get away from it all. Hospitality staff love the work they do because they get to be performers and the public gets to feel special and important.

“However, months of Covid restrictions, the cost of living crisis, and the terrible mauling that hospitality businesses took over the pandemic means customers are more stressed, money is tighter, and hospitality managers are struggling to make ends meet. The pressure of it all causes resentment.

“Everybody is running around with shortened fuses and frontline staff are the meat in the sandwich.”

Keller said more training, higher salaries and better work conditions wouldn't necessarily fix what had moved from a frontline position to a battle line one.

Supplied Julie White, chief executive of Hospitality New Zealand, says all industries are feeling the effects of labour shortages. (File photo)

“The only variable in the relationship is us, the customers. We need to check our behaviour.”

Hospitality NZ chief executive Julie White​ said the impact of Covid fatigue couldn’t be understated.

“It’s not just the hospitality sector that is feeling it, the labour shortage is across all industries. People are tired from working harder or picking up extra shifts, and you can see it when customers first set foot through the door,” she said.

“But as a customer-facing industry, we’re at the coalface, and that fatigue and frustration is sometimes taken out on our staff.”

The higher cost of living – a by-product of the Covid-19 pandemic – was also a factor, with some customers resistant to rising food and drink prices, White said.

“I don’t think people fully understand the inflationary pressures on our industry. Everything is going up – we’ve had a 70% increase in the price of carrots, for example.”

As the busy Christmas season approached, White urged customers to be patient and understanding with hospitality staff.

“It’s no secret that we have a labour shortage crisis. Service may be a bit slower, but sit back and relax. We’re here to take care of you.”