Hāngi master's pork buns an Asian fusion hit

Chef and hāngi master Rewi Spraggon hopes his latest venture will introduce more people to the flavours of traditional Māori cooking.

New Zealand’s hāngi master is turning his hand to Asian fusion, in hopes of introducing more people to the flavours of traditional Māori cooking.

Early signs suggest Rewi Spraggon​, Ngāti Hine, Te Waiohua, Te Kawerau ā Maki, Ngāti Maniapoto, is on track for success, with some shoppers already stockpiling the kai.

Created in collaboration with one of New Zealand’s largest Asian fusion food producers, Old Country Foods, more than 10,000 of Spraggon’s hāngi-cooked pork steamed buns flew off supermarket shelves in their first week.

Another 40,000 have since been ordered, with the company scrambling to source more packaging from its overseas supplier.

Spraggon, a chef who ran Auckland business Hāngi Master and spent much of Auckland’s August 2021 level 4 lockdown serving hāngi meals to those in need, cooks the pork in New Zealand’s only MPI-approved hāngi.

The meat is as authentic as it gets, cooked using heated “hāngi rocks” handed down through generations of Spraggon’s family.

Old Country Food chief executive Dr Amy Seveo​ said demand had doubled each week since the launch.

“Our staff have been working around the clock to meet the next lot of orders, with the number of supermarkets [stocking] the products growing from five to 31 within a fortnight,” she said.

“It’s clear that there is significant interest in both traditional Māori and Asian foods. We have also heard of customers stockpiling and buying 10 or more packets at a time.”

Supplied More than 10,000 hāngi-cooked pork steamed buns sold in the first week.

The buns have proved particularly popular in Central North Island regions including East Cape, Rotorua, Hawke’s Bay, Palmerston North and New Plymouth.

With the product having sold out twice in two weeks, Old Country Food was ramping up production to meet demand, as well as looking at expanding the range to include a vegetarian option of the hāngi-flavoured buns.