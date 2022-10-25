NZ company sending ashes into space for $3000

It reads like one of those emails that proliferate in the lead-up to April Fool’s Day: A Gisborne-based company is offering to send the ashes of loved ones into space on one of Elon Musk’s Space-X rockets.

But, in the words of company director Stu Potter, this is dinkum.

What began as an idle conversation between a couple of mates one night a few years ago has become a business that plans to send the ashes of its first clients into space in January.

Potter, of Gisborne, and his friend Geoff Lamb, of Auckland, have formed StardustMe, a company offering to send ashes of loved ones into space to be carried by a satellite around Earth’s orbit.

For just under $3000 you can have 1 gram of your loved one’s ashes placed into a specially engineered token, which is about the size of a 50-cent piece and is attached to the side of a Space-X satellite. It will orbit Earth for the lifecycle of the satellite, which can be up to a decade.

John Raoux/AP You can have ashes sent to space from Cape Canaveral on the Falcon 9 rocket, pictured, at a cost of NZ$2995 excluding GST. (File photo)

“Each token can be tracked via third-party satellite tracking apps. Eventually, the token will return to Earth’s atmosphere with the satellite, burning up on re-entry and leaving no waste or residual space junk,” Potter said.

Two other companies that send ashes into space were based in the United States, he said. “Space memorials” have also proved popular in Japan.

The inaugural StardustMe flight, from the US, will carry the ashes of Tristan Stewart, Potter’s first cousin and close friend from Whakatāne. Stewart, a father of four, died in Australia during lockdown, aged in his 40s.

SUPPLIED A StardustMe token, which will be attached to a Space-X satellite and carry ashes into space.

Potter, of Ngāti Awa descent, said the launch would be particularly poignant as Stewart’s New Zealand-based whānau had been unable to attend his funeral.

“The first flight will honour and celebrate my cousin’s life and remember the amazing person he was,” Potter said.

“The initial launch will be with just New Zealand clients. We’ll go global after that,” Potter said

SUPPLIED Stu Potter and Geoff Lamb, the directors of StardustMe, a company that will arrange to send people's ashes into space.

Funeral Directors Association president Rachel Benns said the association was delighted to welcome StardustMe as an affiliate.

“The reaction from many of our members has been extremely positive. While it is likely to be a niche offering initially in terms of memorialisation options, I expect it will have growing appeal, reflecting the fascination and connection many people have with space and the technology that is increasing our understanding of the universe,” Benns said.