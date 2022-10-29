How a home being famous affects its value

Usually a famous previous owner helps sell a home, but that doesn't seem to be the case of Sir John Key's old mansion.

A mansion that once belonged to former Prime Minister Sir John Key has sat on the market since August.

The Parnell property last sold for $23.5m in February 2017 and is listed as priced by negotiation.

As long as it has been on the market, it is still nine days short of the current average for the Auckland region.

But if it did not have such a history, would it sell more easily, and should homeowners be concerned if they’re considering buying a home with a famous previous owner or that has featured on-screen?

The real estate agent handling the sale of the Saint Stephens Ave home sells the property on its former owner, pointing out Key now lives “in a fine residence next door”.

phil doyle The home of former prime minister Sir John Key is for sale again, pictured in 2008.

“While he and his family lived in this exclusive city avenue a short stroll to Parnell village, their modern stately mansion hosted politicians, international states people and even royalty – in sumptuous style,” the Trade Me ad continues.

The agent, Yi Wei Tang, declined to comment, but according to Harcourt’s former national auctioneer manager, Aaron Davis, her decision to highlight the property’s prestigious past was smart.

“For some cultures, and some egos, that’s really, really important,” Davis said.

“It’s the same way as saying I own an All Blacks jersey – I can go and buy one, but when it’s signed by someone famous, then it just gives it more intangible value.”

The homes of musicians, artists and boxers had come under Davis’ hammer, and overall he said a hint of fame was a positive thing, because for most people, buying a home was an emotional decision.

“Stories are sticky, and stories help increase value in property,” he said.

“We are all just little kids in big people’s bodies.”

There are plenty of examples of famous homes that have achieved high house prices.

RAY WHITE Saved from demolition – this grand villa in Hepburn Street, Freemans Bay, underwent a three-year restoration prior to its sale.

A restored villa in Freemans Bay that featured in Taika Waititi’s 2016 movie Hunt for the Wilderpeople sold in December 2020 for $7.9m – the second-highest price recorded for the suburb at the time, according to Real Estate Institute data.

The Ray White ad also noted in the top line that it once belonged to 19th-century captain and politician William C. Daldy.

The notorious 660 Castle St in Dunedin, where it all started for band Six60, was bought in March 2021 by the band for $1.7m.

Millionaire siblings Anna, Mat and Nick Mowbray also did not seem to mind that the mansion they bought in Coatesville in Auckland's north-west in June 2016 for $32.5m once belonged to Kim Dotcom or was raided by police.

Ultimately, whether notoriety helped or hindered a sale came down to the buyer, and Davis said a good real estate agent knew to pitch differently, depending on whether the person making an offer was a “owl”, or a “peacock”.

Owls were private and introverted, and did not want their home to be noticed, whereas peacocks enjoyed the sensation of owning a famous home.

A famous home might also attract inquisitive people to an auction or open home, which Davis said created an atmosphere likely to lead to a good sale price.

“When you turn up to an auction, and you see 10 people vs 40 people the buyer goes ‘Well, I guess I’ll have to pay more’.”