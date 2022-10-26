Price of tomatoes has finally dropped below $10 a kilogram

The price of tomatoes has finally dropped after months of sky-high winter prices.

After months of sky-high prices, the price of a kilogram of tomatoes is finally starting to drop.

Tomatoes are a warm-season crop that slows in production when the colder months hit, unless the crop grown is grown in a greenhouse. Stuff’s monthly grocery price database indicates that with the arrival of spring prices have at last dipped below the $10 per kilogram mark.

The cheapest tomatoes were at Pak ‘n Save Moorhouse, at $6.49/kg, while the most expensive were at Countdown Porirua at $9.49/kg.

New Worlds in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland had them at $6.99/kg.

Pak ‘n Save Mt Albert and Pak ‘n Save Kilbirnie were charging $7.99/kg, while Countdown Moorhouse and Countdown Mt Roskill had tomatoes for $8.79/kg.

Food prices were 8.3% higher in September than the year before, a 13-year-high, while the price of tomatoes rose nearly $4 between July and August alone, according to Stats NZ.

That 29.7% price rise, from $12.75/kg to $16.54/kg, was the biggest by far in the Food Price Index.

The price had risen so high because there was a shortage of tomatoes for a number of reasons, including scarce and expensive labour, and an 81% increase in the cost of fertiliser in the past year.

In August a kilogram of tomatoes cost $14.99 at Countdown Mt Roskill, New World Mt Roskill, Countdown Porirua and Countdown Moorhouse Ave.

They cost $16.99 at New World Durham St in Christchurch.

In September, prices went even higher, to between $18.99 and $19.99 in all three cities.

The cheapest place to grab some was at New World Miramar, where they were selling for just $13.99.

Countdown produce general manager Ryan McMullen said buying in-season would give shoppers better value for money for fruit and vegetables.

”Tomatoes are a summer vegetable, so as the days get warmer and the supply available grows, the price will start to lower,” he said.

The price of carrots, brown onions and bananas had remained consistent over the past three months, while broccoli had risen to $4.99 in most places last month, but had dropped below $4 in October.