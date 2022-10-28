Countdown Bricks are back, while New World's glass auction has gone bonkers

New World's newest promo went to Trade Me auction first - the final bid was $750.

Supermarket promo madness normally takes a little while to take hold – but stickers for New World’s Christmas promotion had already sold for $750 on Trade Me before they were made available to the public.

The winning bidder was the first person in the country to get their hands on 29 booklets filled with stickers, to redeem six sets of six styles of Spiegelau glassware when the promo launches on October 31.

The proceeds from the auction would be donated to the City Missions throughout NZ.

"Every time New World announces a new collectable promotion, we see searches and sales surge on site as Aotearoa races to collect them all,” Trade Me spokesperson Millie Silvester said.

And shoppers could expect to see some more Countdown bricks on the site this year, as it relaunches its popular promo – this time with a farm theme.

Countdown Bricks Farm, available in-store and online from Friday, allows customers to build their own farm – complete with Kaipara kūmara, a red rural letterbox and figurines based on actual growers and farmers who supply Countdown stores across the country.

Customers would receive one pack for every $30 they spend.

Keith Lynch Supermarket promotions like New World's Smeg knives give-away are designed to change how we shop.

There were 40 unique Countdown Bricks Farm Packs to collect, and the collection featured 100 rare hidden golden sheep.

Additional items shoppers could purchase include the farmhouse starter kit, milk tanker, harvester, tractor and quad bike.

Brid Drohan-Stewart, Countdown’s director of brand, said that honouring the people who supplied produce to the supermarket was a crucial component of this follow-up promotion.

Supplied Countdown Bricks Farm is launching on October 28.

“Kiwi families loved getting creative with Countdown Bricks last year and what better way to build on their collections than to highlight the incredible growers who deliver world-class produce to our customers,” she said.

Customers will see figurines of Countdown produce managers Brier O’Shea and Simba Mashingaidze, Kathy Cowell of Balle Bros, LeaderBrand’s Gordon McPhail, Wilcox crop manager Blair Wilcox, Toni Baker from New Zealand Gourmet and Anthony Blundell, managing director of Kaipara Kūmara.

LeaderBrand has supplied Countdown for more than 30 years with spinach, lettuce, broccoli, corn, pumpkins and bagged salads.

LeaderBrand general manager of farming Gordon McPhail said farming was in his blood and he was impressed to see himself as a brick.

“I imagine there’ll be a fair amount of banter and stick from my workmates about seeing me as a collectable toy, but my kids will love it.

“It’s really cool to see farming recognised in this way,” he said.

Countdown Bricks Farm had been certified by Environmental Choice New Zealand and this year’s collection was made from 100% recycled plastic.

After only ten days of the promotion running last year, shoppers began selling their unwanted Countdown bricks for up to $200 online on Trade Me.