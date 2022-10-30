Was it harder to buy a house in 1990?

House prices marched ever higher after 1990. They have started to fall, but housing affordability remains extremely poor in 2022 compared to 1990.

In 1990 the “Misery Index” might have hit peak miserable, but there was something that was not a cause for despair: house affordability.

A week ago, Stuff used Misery Index scores to compare 2022 with 1990, which was the last year inflation hit its current highs.

The Misery Index is an American invention, and is the sum of unemployment and inflation, both expressed as a percentage.

In June 1990, New Zealand’s misery index score was 15.2%, made up of 7.6% unemployment and 7.6% inflation, compared to 10.6% in June 2022, made up of 3.3% unemployment, and 7.3% inflation.

READ MORE:

* Buyers have the power: Prices drop in Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin

* No recovery for tourism this year, Westpac says

* Nelson looks to buck cooling housing market trends



But Nick Goodall, head of research at property research company CoreLogic, reckons Misery Index scores miss a vital part of the picture.

That is housing affordability, and Goodall set out to trawl through the data to see whether housing would change perspectives on the debate of whether 1990 or 2022 was worse.

CoreLogic’s data goes back to 1990, and Goodall found that even despite higher mortgage rates in 1990, when home loans were all variable rate loans, homes were far more affordable.

1 NEWS The CPI is a measure of inflation – the changes in the price of goods and services NZ households pay for.

In mid-1990, the average house cost $125,440, a mere 3.2 times the average household’s income of $39,796.

Now, the average house costs $977,158, 8.2 times the average household’s income of $119,474.

Smaller mortgages were more affordable mortgages, even though mortgage interest rates were higher in 1990, Goodall said.

However, 1990 was a plumb centre of a multi-year period of high unemployment, especially amongst Māori, and fears of redundancy stalked workers, so opportunities to buy homes at what now look like bargain prices was not evenly spread across the population.

But for those who could buy, the cost of servicing a mortgage, where the owner had 20% equity, on an average house for an average household still only consumed 23% of its income, Goodall said.

In 2022 the average household with the same level of equity would be paying 51% of their income to service a mortgage on the average house, he said.

Another measure of house affordability was the number of years it took to save a deposit. Using the same set of assumptions, in 1990, it took 4.2 years, compared to 10.9 years now.

Jason Dorday/Stuff CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says the three main factors that pushed house prices up so much compared to household income have all reversed.

Though the house affordability data provides a fresh perspective on the 1990 versus 2022 debate, it could not the whole story, Goodall said.

Attitudes to debt had changed, he said. The employment outlook was much more rosy now for people than in 1990. Mortgagee sales were at record lows.

Goodall, who was seven years old in 1990, said a recent Treasury paper set out the reasons why housing affordability declined so starkly.

The Treasury’s Housing Technical Working Group, a joint initiative of The Treasury Te Tai Ōhanga, The Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua, and Ministry of Housing and Urban Development Te Tūāpapa Kura Kainga, was established to improve our technical understanding of the housing market.

The study focused on the Hamilton and Waikato area as a case study from which to draw insights for the rest of the country.

The group’s chairperson Dominick Stephens, an economist from Westpac, said the three main causes of house price affordability were a global fall in interest rates, the tax system, and restrictions on the supply of land for urban use.

The impact of these over the past 20 years had driven up prices.

The group considered factors such as population growth and construction costs had played a more modest role.

The global decline in interest rates inevitably led to a sustained reduction in borrowing costs in New Zealand, increasing demand to buy houses, the group concluded.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The Government's new housing rules will allow three homes of up to three storeys to be built throughout Hamilton's suburbs.

“If land supply had been more responsive this would have sparked a larger housing supply response, moderating any initial lift in house prices and putting downward pressure on rents,” Stephens said.

A paper from the right-leaning economic think tank The New Zealand Initiative in 2013 also highlighted restrictions on the availability of land for urban use.

It said fear of urban sprawl had resulted in urban limits and restrictive and prescriptive zoning, which had conferred a virtual monopoly market power on landowners near the city fringes.

The Initiative noted falls in far fewer homes being built in the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s than the previous two decades.

The trouble with rising land prices within urban limits is they didn’t incentivise people to do anything with the land, as the owners profited just by owning them, the working group concluded.

“Higher urban land prices led to higher house prices without increasing the incentive to build dwellings,” Stephens said.

Goodall said the three tailwinds behind rising house prices identified by the working group had now all been reduced.

Interest rates for home loans had risen, and land was being freed for housing, including through national rules to allow city intensification.

The Government had made changes to the tax system to remove tax incentives for people to invest by buying existing homes, while still incentivising people to invest in new builds they could rent out.