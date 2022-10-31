Taranaki mates team up to help sort New Zealand's multi-billion dollar overdue payment problem for small businesses

Matt Peacock and Paul Veric have started IPromise to help suppliers get paid on time.

Two old surf lifesaving buddies have teamed up to make sure small businesses get paid, and get paid on time.

For the last 18 months, Paul Veric and Matt Peacock have been working on bringing their new business IPromise to life.

“The normal invoicing procedure is I do the work, send an invoice normally a week after I've done the job and then wait two to three weeks to get paid,” Peacock, a consultant engineer, said.

“It's slow, and it's hard to manage cash flow within that system.”

Veric added that according to Xero there’s $7.4 billion in overdue payments in New Zealand small businesses, and it’s costing more than 20 millions hours to chase those payments.

Peacock said he got to thinking there was a better way to do invoicing and solve the problem of late payments and people getting caught up in bankruptcy because of it.

He wrote a proposal and gave it to Veric.

“We both decided it was a good solution to try and solve.”

IPromise, which launched this month, works through an app which businesses subscribe to for $20 plus GST per month and can send quotes through and the customer can accept.

Once accepted the customer must pay the money upfront to secure the work.

The money sits in a BNZ secure trust until the work is complete.

“What that does is let me know that you’ve actually got the money for the work.

“I don’t credit check people, I don't know if someone has the money at the time so the easiest way to resolve that is to get someone to pay the money upfront like you were booking air flights.”

Through this system once the work is complete the money is released and the supplier gets paid within hours rather than weeks.

Peacock and Veric have known each other since they were 13 and are now meeting every day focused on growing the app and the business.

Veric said their motivation came from their disappointment with the currently unfair, outdated and unsecured payment process for suppliers and clients.

“The size of the problem is immense.

“It was fortuitous timing that I finished as headmaster at New Plymouth Boys’ High School and Matt decided to broach the idea with me.”