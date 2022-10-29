We don't take our own toilet paper to work, so why take period products?

Research by hygiene company Essity found 62% of women admitted to hiding their period at home, work and school.

Employees get access to free toilet paper, and many have a vending machine of snacks on hand – so why is there no access to period products?

Essity, which makes Libra-branded period products, is offering a “Libra period positivity programme” to workplaces and educational facilities.

Participating organisations have dispensers installed in their bathrooms to make it easy to access products. The type and volume of product provided is tailored to suit the needs of each workplace.

“The investment varies, but starts from as little as a dollar per cycle per participant, which is a small price to pay to build an inclusive, supportive and productive environment,” Jody Scaife, executive general manager business-to-business at Essity, said.

“When these products are made readily accessible in the bathroom, they don’t just make life easier for staff and students, they send a message about caring for wellbeing and creating an environment that is welcoming and inclusive.”

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has rolled out the programme across most of its office buildings after a successful three-month trial of the programme in mid-2021.

It started in MBIE’s Pastoral House in Wellington, and Sharron Restall, facilities co-ordinator, said the response from staff was resoundingly positive.

“Since we finished the trial, we heard nothing but overwhelmingly positive feedback from our staff, and now the building has 55 dispensers installed that provide free pads and tampons.”

The programme has now been implemented at other MBIE office buildings in Wellington, Auckland and Christchurch.

There were 170 dispensers in MBIE workplaces across the country, providing free period care products to 4500 staff.

“Having a programme like this in our workplace has made such a huge difference to the wellbeing of our staff. They don’t have to feel embarrassed now or take time off when they have their period at work, but have the comfort of knowing there are products available, and that their workplace cares about their wellbeing,” Restall said.

MBIE had also installed dispensers in the male and unisex bathrooms as part of its rainbow initiative.

Scaife said, with workplaces now putting more focus on staff wellbeing and inclusiveness, educational facilities and businesses should be asking if they were meeting the most basic needs of their people.

Research by Essity found 62% of women had carried a handbag containing period care products to the bathroom to hide their period, while 68% admitted hiding their period at home, work and school.

She said workplaces and educational facilities supplied a range of essentials like toilet paper and tissues as well as perks such as vending machines and free tea and coffee. She said that raised questions about why period products were not on that list.

“No one is taking their own toilet paper to work or school,” she said.

“Providing period care products is just acknowledging that a significant proportion of our population experiences periods, and sometimes they inevitably coincide with class time or work.”