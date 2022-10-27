Online shopping spending drops 14% year-on-year, NZ Post says

NZ Post’s latest eCommerce Spotlight report shows Kiwis spent $1.3b online in the third quarter of 2022, down 14% on the same quarter in 2021.

Shoppers spent $1.3 billion online in the September quarter of this year, down 14% on the same time a year earlier, NZ Post says.

But this was probably due to people being away from their homes more now that border and mask restrictions had been lifted, NZ Post general manager of business marketing Chris Wong said.

Wong said the decline in online spending needed to be considered in the context of the wider economic and retail environment.

“Context is important here. The same quarter last year saw a spike in online spending due to Covid-19 lockdowns, but when we compare spending from this quarter to the same quarter in pre-pandemic 2019, we’re up a healthy 39% in online spending,” Wong said.

READ MORE:

* Online shopping spending booms to $7.67 billion last year, NZ Post says

* NZ Post hoping to clear the floor before Christmas

* NZ Post hires nine more staff in Invercargill for Christmas rush



Shoppers were also continuing to buy local - 75% of spending online in the third quarter was with NZ-based retailers, up from 71% a year ago.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF NZ Post’s new building in Grenada features a state-of-the art sorting machine that can scan and sort up to 11,000 parcels per hour.

NZ Post’s research showed an increase in in-store spending in the last quarter, up 19% on the same quarter from 2021.

Wong said this trend was also likely due to the Covid-19 lockdowns from the same period last year.

“With borders reopening and mask-wearing requirements gone, Kiwis appear to be enjoying being out and about more.

“This out-of-home-activity is seeing shoppers spending on a much wider range of goods and services, helping physical retailers to continue their recovery from the tough times of the last few years,” he said.

The signs were there that the return of a “more normal” environment was encouraging many shoppers to return to some of their pre-pandemic habits, he said.

The big online shopping events, including Click Frenzy, Singles’ Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, would mean an increase in online spending before Christmas, he said.

The mail carrier was also encouraging people to send parcels early this Christmas to avoid missing out on having presents under the tree.

In an email to customers this week, NZ Post highlighted the Christmas cut-off dates for sending packages, which were December 19 for domestic economy deliveries and December 21 for courier.

For Australia, it was November 23 for economy and December 2 for courier, while the South Pacific, Asia, North America, UK and Europe cut-off dates were November 18 and November 28.