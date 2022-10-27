Yellow submarines and UFOs: Growing demand for quirky Airbnbs

Demand for quirky accommodation, like this yellow submarine near Marton, is growing.

Demand for quirky Airbnb accommodation is growing as more people turn to the holiday rental platform to earn extra income.

In the US, where more than 58,000 new Airbnb rentals were listed in January, the flooded market had rattled hosts who reported a sharp drop in bookings.

But an Airbnb spokesman said the company’s second quarter results showed global guest demand was as high as ever.

“Amid new economic pressures, more people are looking to leverage the space they have to earn extra income, and quickly,” he said.

Most new listings were being booked faster than a year ago, with the average time to get a first booking being about a week.

Data also showed quirky spaces were increasingly popular and injecting some individuality into a property could pay off for owners.

Between 2019 and 2021 bookings for unique properties increased by almost 50% globally, earning their owners almost US$1 billion. More than US$8m was pocketed by New Zealand hosts.

While treehouses, tiny homes and barns were common on the platform – and among the top 10 most-booked unique listing types in the world – farm stays were the most popular unique accommodation in New Zealand, followed by huts.

Demand for properties with a point of difference was so strong, Airbnb had recently put out a call for quirky design ideas, ultimately choosing 100 to share in its US$10m OMG! Fund.

The recipients, including one from New Zealand, would each receive up to US$100,000 to bring their designs to fruition, with the spaces to be guest-ready mid-2023.

If that seems like a long way off, here are four unique (and local) Airbnb properties available to book right now:

Space shuttle nose cone

Pukaki, South Canterbury, $197 per night

Airbnb The “Apollo 11 space shuttle” is located in prime stargazing territory.

This one-bed, one-bath space shuttle nose cone may not actually get you any closer to the stars but, on a clear night, it will provide an incredible view of them from Earth.

Located between Lake Ruataniwha and Lake Pukaki in the South Island’s Mackenzie Basin, the “Apollo 11 space shuttle” is about as close to the centre of the Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve as you’re going to get.

Airbnb A Perspex roof gives views of the night sky.

The fully self-contained nose cone sleeps two under a clear Perspex roof with views of the Milky Way.

Yellow submarine

Marton, Manawatu-Whanganui, $252 per night

We can’t all live in a yellow submarine, but we can all stay in one.

The “Yellow Submarine” floats in a sea of green, suspended between redwood trees near Marton, northwest of Palmerston North.

Airbnb The yellow submarine sleeps four, as well as this guy.

Entry is via a ramp/jetty to the front bulkhead door leading to a Victorian steampunk lounge and galley kitchen.

The sub sleeps four in two double beds, with a Beatles-themed bathroom.

Hobbit hole

Hurworth, Taranaki, $209 per night

Keen to get in touch with your inner halfling? Taranaki’s “Lake End Retreat” will appeal to fans of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

Airbnb/Stuff Not all hobbit holes are in Hobbiton. You’ll find this one in Taranaki.

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom hobbit hole overlooks a lake, farmland and native bush, home to more than 30 bird species.

The eco-friendly accommodation also has a composting toilet and a locally-designed grey water disposal system.

UFO

Ohoka, Canterbury, $582 per night

One of only 50 of its kind in the world, the “Area 51 Futuro house” in Ohoka, 25 minutes from Christchurch, has been restored to its original 1970s glory.

As well as the deceptively large spaceship which room for seven guests, the property has a pool, spa, sauna, outdoor shower, games room and, perhaps best of all for 80s kids, playground equipment salvaged from a 1980s McDonald’s.

Prices correct as of 27 October 2022.