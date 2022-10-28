The man who went from an air warfare specialist to cybersecurity analyst and regrets nothing

Reuben Chiswell spent five-and-a-half years in the airforce, flying P-3K2 Orions on search and rescue operations, fisheries patrols, conducting airborne surveillance and military operations.

But despite thinking he had found his dream career and would never leave, he is now a cybersecurity analyst.

“As time went on, my passions and professional goals evolved - and I knew I needed a change,” Chiswell said.

While in the airforce, he operated the onboard sensor systems of the P-3K2 Orions as well as collecting and analysing information from aircraft to achieve mission goals.

READ MORE:

* Ōhakea air base to home four P-8A aircraft, infrastructure upgrade begins

* RNZAF plane bursts three tyres landing at Whenuapai Airport

* NZ military $20b shopping list: Planes, boats, soldiers, satellites and drones



After a while he felt he had experienced almost everything the role could offer and decided to follow another interest.

Supplied Reuben Chiswell went from being an air warfare specialist to cybersecurity analyst and regrets nothing.

“I was always interested in the ICT sector and had a bit of background knowledge on it from the airforce,” he said.

“I knew it would provide the challenge I was looking for. I also knew from my research that due to skills shortages, cybersecurity companies were looking to train and upskill people with transferable skills to get into the industry.”

He studied a diploma of information systems at Unitec, and although daunting at first, the change had been extremely rewarding, he said.

“It did initially feel like I’d taken a step back in life when I decided to change careers. But, after taking the plunge that is now a distant memory.”

Seek country manager Rob Clark said this year had been defined by a tight labour market, where there had been strong demand for talent across all industries and high numbers of job ads.

NZ defence/Stuff Reuben Chiswell used to fly in the P-3K2 Orion while working for the airforce.

But Seek data has found many were hesitant to take the plunge into a new career.

More than two-thirds of Kiwis were not looking to move jobs in the next year, while 57% were concerned that if they did make a move, it might not be the right company for them.

More than half were reluctant to change jobs because they have felt secure in their current role and many still held concerns about being the “last one in, first one out”.

“Job hunting can be daunting. But with the volume of job opportunities remaining at an all-time high year-on-year in New Zealand, it’s a fantastic time to explore new career opportunities and pursue your passions. You never know where this great job boom could take you.”

Trade Me’s most recent data showed the Covid-19 pandemic had finally lost its grip on the jobs market, with applications in the third quarter of 2022 up 9% on the same time last year.

In their efforts to attract staff, some employers have offered high salaries or extra perks to recruit and retain workers.