Are we giving up vacuuming? Robovac sales take off

Sales of robot vacuum cleaners are taking off, with one retailer saying the industry is on the cusp of sucking up huge sales.

Lachlan Murray, owner of Auckland-based Robomate, which sells robotic vacuum cleaners that self programme and self clean themselves as well as the house, is months away from tripling its sales.

Robomate launched in 2018. The idea for the business came from Murray’s father who 10 years earlier tried his hand at importing and selling robotic lawn mowers from Italy.

The product was ahead of its time for the market in New Zealand, however, Murray said the tech has become much smarter and more mainstream today, and consumer electronics sales picking up.

Lachlan Murray, 27, started Auckland-based Robomate in 2018.

Murray said 30% of vacuum cleaner sales overseas were robotic, and sales in New Zealand hit about 40,000 last year.

In the past year Robomate’s sales doubled, often making $150,000 in sales a week, with annual sales revenue now sitting about the $4 mark, he said.

“When we first started the business everybody said we were nuts.

“The robot vacuum industry in general has exploded, particularly in the last two years.

“The early models were gimmicks and you’d have to be techy to persevere with actually using it. There has been a technology tipping point where it is now smart enough to set itself up and has got to the point where everyone can use it,” Murray said.

“The scale of companies and the scale of the volumes has meant prices have also come down. There are really good options for around $500 that two years ago would have cost $1500.”

Supplied/Stuff Robomate wants to move into robotic lawn mowers, BBQ and window cleans next.

The technology has got smarter, and more affordable prices have resulted in sales ramping up in New Zealand, he said.

Robomate sells 35 different robotic vacuum cleaners from seven brands, ranging in price from $370 to $3000 for high-tech self-cleaning and mopping model vacuums.

Robot-vacuum cleaners are becoming a serious business.

Nasdaq-listed iRobot was last month bought by Amazon for US$1.7 billion (NZ$2.9b), meanwhile Chinese market leaders, RoboRock and Ecovacs, have grown to become multi-million-dollar companies.

Murray said there was significant opportunity in the market for a New Zealand equivalent.

Robomate opened a store in Auckland’s Newmarket at the end of August as a way to increase awareness of the product, despite most of its sales happening online. The store was set up as a demo showroom that showed the machines in action.

It expects to turn over about $10m a year by the end of next year, following its expansion into Australia next month.

“Up until now we’ve just been proving the business model. We’re now in a position where we are ready to scale it. We’ve found a unique method of selling.

“The Australian (robotic vacuum cleaner) market is about 15 times bigger than New Zealand and that’s because brands have put more investment into that market - they are about three to five years ahead of the technology cycle here.”

Murray expected sales to triple almost instantly following the Australian, after nine months of market research and setting up supply chains. It plans to open a store in Australia in the first half of next year.

Longer term, Robomate would look to expand into robot lawn mowers, robot pool cleaners, robot BBQ cleaners and robot window cleaners.

Murray said the success of the business to date “had swept him along”.

Supplied The Roomba was among the first robotic vacuum cleaners to hit the market.

“Every now and then I stop and look at the business and have a bit of a pinch-myself moment. Looking at what we’ve created here and how it started off, literally working in the garage, it is now getting to a point where a lot of people are starting to hear our name and know what it is.

“It is exciting, and I’m super excited for the Australian launch. To me that is where it is going to really unlock exponential growth.”

Being a young business owner had come with its challenges, particularly in the early negotiations stages, with some people being disbelieving but “wanting to give the young guys a chance”.

“I think more than anything we’ve got much more passion than anyone else for what we’re doing, and it is the passion that converts any [sceptics].”