First step taken to recruit boss for media entity that will replace TVNZ and RNZ

Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson says it's TVNZ, not RNZ, that will need to change its attitude.

The Ministry of Culture and Heritage has taken the first step towards recruiting a permanent chief executive for Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media.

TVNZ and RNZ will be merged into the new public entity on March 1, assuming legislation now in front of a select committee is passed by Parliament early next year.

Culture and Heritage Ministry deputy chief executive Emily Fabling said the ministry had started the process of selecting a recruitment company that would seek its chief executive, on behalf of the media entity’s yet-to-be-appointed board of directors.

“There’s a lot to be done before reaching the point of advertising,” Fabling said, adding it would be down to the board of Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media (ANZPM) to make the actual chief executive appointment.

Expressions of interest have been invited for the board roles.

Fabling said the current plan was that an interim chief executive would be separately appointed to head the new entity from March 1 until its permanent chief executive was in place.

There has been considerable speculation about who might get the top job at the merged media entity.

Obvious potential candidates include RNZ chief executive Paul Thompson, who has been enthusiastic about the merger, TVNZ chief executive Simon Power, and former MediaWorks chief executive Michael Anderson, who was appointed by former broadcasting minister Kris Faafoi to ANZPM’s establishment board.