Air NZ faces cyber breach, multiple accounts compromised

Multiple Air New Zealand customers have been locked out of their accounts after the airline took action against a cyber breach.

The breach was an instance of “credential stuffing”, in which scammers used email and password information stolen from another online source to hack into Air NZ Airpoints accounts.

Air New Zealand chief digital officer Nikhil Ravishankar​ said the instance was not a hack or breach of the company’s security systems, but of individual accounts.

The breach only occurred with a small number of Air NZ customers, and no fraudulent transactions or sensitive information was accessed by the scammers, he said.

The accounts were locked and customers were contacted to be advised to change their login details before using the Airpoints system again, he said.

Credential stuffing attacks occur when a person has used the same email and password across multiple online accounts, so it was important for them to change their password on all accounts that used the password, he said.

“This is a common problem where people use the same email address and password for more than one online login and do not update their passwords regularly or utilise features such as multi-factor authentication,” Ravishankar ​said.

The breach occured just weeks after a ransomware attack on Pinnacle Healthcare managed to steal private health information from dozens of GP businesses.

The Pinnacle attack, and the worrying trends of rising online cyber crime serves as a reminder for businesses to be on guard.

Cloudcheck managing director Vincent McCartney​ said as inflation increased businesses could expect more attacks from cyber criminals.

When interest rates went up, so too did volumes of financial information being distributed, which became a prime opportunity for hackers to try to get people to click on a malicious link, McCartney said.

“These are the cracks that fraudsters and identity thieves then capitalise on. Once they have a doorway into the organisation, it’s easy for them to land and expand their impact from there,” he said.

Individuals can stop the scams by becoming naturally suspicious of any calls or emails out of the blue, he said

Interpol announced in June that 2000 fraudsters had been arrested and US$50 million (NZ$88m) recovered as a result of a clampdown on scammers involving authorities in 76 countries between March and May.