Boxtails forced to dump more than $220k worth of cocktails

Boxtails were removed from New Zealand shelves after NZ Police raised concerned about the packaging.

A company that was forced to remove its juice-box cocktails from shop shelves over concerns they might appeal to children says it has cost it $220,000.

Basic Brands launched 250ml “juice box” versions of its Boxtails cocktails around Christmas last year in Australia and earlier this year in New Zealand.

They are also available in two-litre cask-wine-style packages but the juice box form was intended to avoid drink spiking, the company said.

Co-founder Mark Collins said it had to destroy more than 65,000 of its products.

He said there should be clearer guidelines on what packaging was acceptable for alcohol.

The product was only on shelves for about four months. Concerns about the packaging were brought to public attention by media reports.

“In NZ we are in the process of getting it destroyed – 65,000 units of 250ml and around 2000 units of 2L,” Collins said.

In Australia. the business was selling through what was in the market and would not be producing any more of the 250ml, while the 2L range was constantly growing, he said.

Under the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act, it is an offence to promote or advertise alcohol in a way that will have special appeal to minors.

The bright colours of the packaging could be enticing to a younger demographic, a marketing expert told the police.

Collins said the issue cost the business more than $220,000. The importer for the drinks, Brand Revolution, has been approached for comment.

“As an early-stage business this is a large amount of money to kiss goodbye to, it’s not just the financial hit, it’s also the brand damage, being painted as a brand targeting minors couldn’t be any further from the truth,” he said.

“The main reason for the 250ml pack format was it’s the only packaging type that can prevent drink spiking as there is no way of dropping anything into the drink, as well as being a more sustainable choice than cans or glass we only see that pack format adding value to the industry. It’s not only our company it’s also cost our NZ partners a lot of money.”

He said he could “partly see” why there were concerns around the 250ml range, but did not agree with it.

“Being a spirit based product and only sold in liquor stores, which are all restricted age 18-plus, minors shouldn’t be in there anyway.”

He said he spoke to Inspector Hamish Milne from the NZ Police Alcohol Harm Prevention team, who told him the concern wasn’t with the stores, but when the product got to people’s homes.

“So apparently as a brand we are now responsible for what goes on in peoples homes.”

Milne said this was not the case.

“Those involved in the promotion or advertising of alcohol are responsible for complying with the law. The law is designed to prevent children accidently consuming alcohol from packages that they mistakenly think are juice, or alternatively that children might find especially appealing,” he said.

“The distributor or retailers aren’t criminally liable for what happens at home. Beyond that, licensees are similarly not liable for what happens with their products after purchase, however the harm caused following the sale or supply of alcohol is a factor in licensing decisions.”

Collins said there needed to be clearer guidelines to stop this happening again.

“The guidelines need to a lot clearer, there is a lot of grey area and room for interpretation – brands don’t actively go out there to break the rules, they don’t develop alcohol products with the plan of targeting minors.”

There were no legal requirements to get packaging or artwork signed off, he said.

“On asking the NZ police who we speak with to get sign-off should we look to re-enter the NZ market we were told that’s not something they have knowledge of and suggested getting legal advice. So the people that hold the power and ultimately made the decision to remove us, have no idea how we could make sure this doesn’t happen again or if there’s even a process to prevent this.

Screenshot The Auckland Council declined a licence to sell Shot Pops directly online.

“Here’s an example of how confusing it is after we were told to remove our 2L we were told by a certain decision-maker that we would probably be OK to launch our espresso martini variant as the artwork has coffee beans on it, and they don’t appeal to minors.”

Health experts were also worried about another brand Shot Pop, which were alcoholic ice blocks that resembled ice blocks.

The drinks were created by 23-year-old Auckland University bachelor of commerce student Connor Bindon. His website states Bindon saw a gap in the market for different ways to consume RTDs, but In a hearing at the Auckland Council in July the company was declined a licence to sell directly online.