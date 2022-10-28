Tip Top stops making Goody Goody Gum Drops and Cookies and Cream 2-litre tubs

Tip Top is discontinuing two of its 2 litre ice cream flavours.

You scream, I scream, we all scream because Tip Top has discontinued two of its ice cream flavours in 2-litre tubs.

It is understood Goody Goody Gum Drops and Cookies and Cream 2-litre tubs have been discontinued as the company works to reduce the number of products it sells.

This was despite Cookies and Cream being given the Kids’ Choice Award at the New Zealand Ice Cream Awards earlier in the month.

Goody Goody Gum Drops is a bubblegum-flavoured ice cream with lollies in it, while Cookies and Cream features vanilla ice cream with crumbled cookie pieces mixed in.

READ MORE:

* Rum & Raisin is an iconic flavour. But does anyone actually eat it?

* Tip Top brings back Goody Goody Gum Drops ice cream on a stick

* Tip Top launches gluten-free, vegan Trumpet ice cream



The reason given for the change was so Tip Top could maximise its ability to keep up with customer demand through summer.

It is not known if the tubs will return after the summer.

Tip Top addressed the discontinuations in a comment on Facebook on Friday night.

“As you all know, Tip Top’s ice cream is always made with the best quality ingredients, including fresh milk and cream, and unfortunately, due to significant cost pressures relating to these items, we could not continue these two flavours in the 2L format without sacrificing the quality of our ice cream.

“The two flavours will continue in scoop shops, and cookies and cream will continue as a popular flavour in other product formats such as Trumpet Colossal Cone, Memphis Meltdown, and also now for Kāpiti tubs and multipacks.

“We will of course continue to look for options to make these flavours available again for Kiwis in a Tip Top tub format in supermarkets, at the same quality that they know and expect from Tip Top ice cream,” the company said on Facebook.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff The Hokey Pokey 2l tub is safe, for now...

When asked if Countdown supermarkets had noticed the two flavours missing from its shelves recently, a spokesperson said Tip Top would be best placed to comment.

Other 2L tub flavours include Hokey Pokey, Vanilla, Boysenberry Ripple, Orange Chocolate Chip, Jelly Tip and Neapolitan.