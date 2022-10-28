Yeah, nah: Is Tip Top's Goody Goody Gum Drops even a top tier flavour?

Tip Top has ditched its Goody Goody Gum Drop flavour in its 2-litre tub form.

It’s a sad day for ice cream lovers.

Seemingly flying under the radar, Tip Top quietly discontinued its 2-litre tubs of Goody Goody Gum Drops and Cookies and Cream ahead of summer, saying it wanted to focus on providing customers with more sought after flavours during the summer months.

Cookies and Cream features vanilla ice cream with crumbled cookie pieces mixed in, while Goody Goody Gum Drops is a green-coloured, bubblegum-flavoured ice cream with lollies in it – something only kids could love.

Supplied Goody Goody Gum Drops was not available at Countdown's online store.

And with Tip Top axing the 2l tubs of Goody Goody Gum Drops, so it can focus on more popular flavours, maybe it is no longer top tier, AKA the best of the best, but instead a dismal only the kids can love.

Have your say in our poll.