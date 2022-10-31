Reserve Bank stress-testing says banks are strong, even if house prices fall 47%

Realestate.co.nz spokeswoman Vanessa Williams said it could signal the market's return to a pre-pandemic state.

Households might struggle, but banks can cope with a 47% fall in house prices, even if unemployment tops 9%, stress-testing by the Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua indicates.

The Reserve Bank gets banks to run stress-test scenarios as part of its mandate to ensure the stability of the country’s financial system.

Deputy Reserve Bank governor Christian Hawkesby​ said the 2022 stress-tests indicated the banking sector was well-placed to withstand a “stagflation” scenario, where high inflation was paired with recession.

Stress-testing was designed to give the Reserve Bank insights into how the banks would cope with “severe, but plausible scenarios”.

READ MORE:

* New controls on mortgage lending at least a year away

* Hiking interest rates in a falling housing market: 'That's a pretty big deal'

* Kiwibank lifts deposit rates, but positive 'real' returns unlikely before 2023



Stuff The Reserve Bank’s 2022 stress-test for banks indicates the banking system remains strong.

In its 2022 stress-test scenario, the Reserve Bank asked banks to model the impact on their finances of a house price fall of 47%​ from the November 2021 peak, an equity price fall of 38%​, unemployment rising to 9.3%​, and gross domestic product (GDP) contracting by 5%​.

The scenario had the Reserve Bank’s own official cash rate (OCR) peaking at 5.5%​ and two-year, fixed-rate home loan rates peaking at an average of 8.4%​.

The current OCR is 3.5%​.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr speaks with Stuff a day after raising the official cash rate in August. (Video first published August 18, 2022)

ANZ bank economists currently expect the OCR to peak at 5%​ in February, and some economists think the OCR could go even higher. ANZ’s two-year, fixed-rate home loan interest rate is currently 6.19% for borrowers with 20% or more equity in their homes.

Hawkesby said: “Although banks’ capital buffers would be reduced in such a scenario, they would still remain well above our regulatory minimum, thanks in part to the build-up of capital since the 2008 global financial crisis, enabling them to continue to support their customers and the economy.”

It wouldn’t be comfortable for many households, or bank shareholders, however.

If the Reserve Bank's 2022 scenario were to play out in real life, banks profits would go negative, as they provisioned for big increases in bad debts as households and businesses struggled to make repayments.

Households would have to cope with rising unemployment, and persistent high levels of inflation.

Many households would struggle to make payments on their home loans due to high levels of unemployment, but also the effect of two-year home loan rates going over 6% and up past 7%, the Reserve Bank said.

The document showed a peak of 11.2% of all bank home loans defaulting under the stress-test scenario.

That compared to 18.1% of small and medium-sized businesses with loans from banks defaulting on one or more repayments.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Demand for dairy drops in the Reserve Bank’s 2022 ‘stress tests’ for banks, leading to lower a Fonterra milk price.

The Reserve Bank’s scenario included another sovereign debt crisis in Europe, and a rise in companies going bust in New Zealand, and overseas.

The European debt crisis would feed through into lower dairy prices.

Commercial property prices would fall nearly as far as house prices in the scenario.

In order to give the banks a real stress-test workout, the Reserve Bank included a big cyber security breach in the banking system in its scenario.

Hawkesby said more detail from the stress tests would be included in the Reserve Bank’s November 2022 Financial Stability Report, which would be published on Wednesday, November 2.