Bar owner says alcohol law reform will force small businesses to close

Justice Minister Kiri Allan said alcohol is "so ingrained in our culture", and change is coming.

Changes to alcohol licensing laws will force some small operators out of business, a Wellington bar owner says.

On Sunday, Justice Minister Kiri Allan​ announced changes giving communities more say in how the sale of alcohol is regulated in their neighbourhoods.

Amendments to the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 would remove the ability to appeal local alcohol policies (LAPs), which include regulations around trading hours and the number of licences allowed in an area.

The current appeal process cost councils and ratepayers “millions” in legal fees, as alcohol companies and supermarkets pushed back, Allan said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Matt McLaughlin, director of Hoff Hospitality Group, says small businesses will bear the brunt of changes to alcohol licencing laws.

Matt McLaughlin​, director of Hoff Hospitality Group, said he agreed current rules weren’t working and supported alcohol law reform.

However, taking away the appeals process wasn’t the answer.

“It’s not democratic and it’s not fair – everywhere else in our justice system you have the right to appeal,” he said.

“If you take that right away from small businesses, it’s game over for them. Supermarkets will survive, small businesses won’t.”

Although he understood drawn-out appeals by big alcohol retailers were frustrating, McLaughlin said the wider industry needed to be considered and involved in the decision-making process.

“Rather than just slap a sticking plaster over one problematic part of the industry, there needs to be a real brush taken to it. The Government should be inviting the hospitality industry to the table to work it out.”

Currently, local alcohol policies are developed by councils and other local authorities in consultation with their communities.

Appeals which were in process when the amendments came into force would continue to be heard, Allan said.

While the changes would remove the ability to appeal LAPs, businesses would still be able to influence them in the same way anyone else could, though councils’ consultative process.

The Government is also looking at the public's ability to object to a new or renewed alcohol licence application and how those objections are heard at licensing hearings.

Allan said there were concerns the process was too formal, and some community groups had reported feeling intimidated and harassed during cross-examination by lawyers representing the alcohol industry.

“It was always envisaged that people would have the opportunity to be heard when it comes to how alcohol is sold locally. I’ve heard loud and clear that this part of the act is not working,” she said.

A bill proposing changes to the alcohol licensing process would be introduced this year, with the aim of passing it into law by mid-next year.