Dojo bringing tikanga Māori into world of martial arts

Jiu Jitsu and its connection to Māoridom is helping rangatira in Rotorua find their purpose.

For Brazillian jiu jitsu champion Anaru Grant​, martial arts is a key way to connect to his Māori culture.

Grant​ is a black belt jiu jitsu master that has won competitions all over the world from Rio de Janeiro to Abu Dhabi.

But now he is bringing his skills and knowledge to use the martial art as a way to help people connect to tikanga Māori in Rotorua.

“Tikanga goes hand in hand with what we do. From the time people walk in the door to the time we leave it is a part of every single custom and every procedure we do in the academy,” Grant​ says.

Grant says the reason for the connection is that jiu jitsu is very similar to the traditional form of Māori wrestling, mamau, that involved grappling and holds. Historically, it was a popular pursuit.

There was also a ritual aspect to mamau. Before a match, a kaimamau (wrestler) would spit in his or her hand and repeat a karakia to gather strength before a bout.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Anaru Grant says teaching jiu jitsu and its connection to Māoridom is a way to help give rangatahi in Rotorua a purpose.

To acknowledge this, Grant starts and ends every session at his gym with a group karakia.

The movement, actions and rituals associated with jiu jitsu felt right for Grant the moment he first tried it.

He says this is because for him, connecting with jiu jitsu feels like connecting to traditional Māori culture, and he wants more young Māori to experience this.

“From the first training session I ever had I knew [jiu jitsu] would be something that Māori would be good at. It just felt natural to me. Not until I heard the stories of mamau did I realise how natural it really was,” he says.

Even the logo of Grant’s gym has been carefully crafted to reflect the intertwining of Māori values and the Brazilian martial art.

Now his goal is to turn his gym into a space in which people can learn the culture and values of tikanga while learning a new sport.

“Not everyone has had the experience of growing up around Māori culture, this is a way to learn and to connect with it in a safe way,” he says.

Grant’s goal is working. Over the last three years hundreds of students have come through his gym.

A Ngāti Whakaue iwi small business development programme, called Ringa Rautia (many hands) is also helping him to bring even more people into his gym, he says.

“Here in Rotorua, people are set in their ways. No one is pushing rangatahi to chase their goals. I want my gym to not just be an education but to be a space pushing people to realise their true potential,” he says.

By combing cultural practices and jiu jitsu Grant says he feels like he is breaking barriers.

But ultimately his focus is to use jiu jitsu to inspire his community.

“I want people to realise that just because you live in a small town doesn’t mean you can’t achieve big things,” he says.