Search trends show we are feeling nostalgic this Halloween, Trade Me says

This month there have been 9000 searches for Halloween, for everything from party supplies, to creepy trinkets, and the perfect get-up.

Expect to see Stranger Things characters, Buzz Lightyear, Spiderman and Grease’s Sandy at your front door on Monday night, if Trade Me searches are anything to go by.

Trade Me spokesperson Millie Silvester said the online marketplace had been flooded with Halloween searches in the lead-up to the spookiest night of the year.

“Every year we see Kiwi jump on-site for all their Halloween needs, with searches for costumes and decorations skyrocketing,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Iconic '90s and 2000s toys, gadgets and games becoming popular on Trade Me

* Bratz dolls, Barbies and Lego among top-selling toys this Christmas

* Twerking llamas, growing dolls and alien guts on Trade Me's top ten list for Christmas



This month there had been 9000 searches for Halloween, for everything from party supplies to creepy trinkets, and the perfect get-up.

HOMED Fake blood scores high in the scare factor but is surprisingly easy to make. (First published Halloween 2021)

Silvester said there were currently more than 16,000 costumes for sale on the site.

“Demand for scary ensembles is sky-high, too. When compared with the first three weeks of October last year we have seen a 6% jump in searches for costumes.”

Silvester said costume trends often reflected what was big in the film and television world at the time.

“This is definitely the case this year, with our top costumes all based on the most popular on-screen characters of 2022.

“Following its very successful fourth season, Netflix’s Stranger Things is our most popular costume trend this Halloween,” she said.

Netflix’s Stranger Things was Trade Me’s most popular costume trend this Halloween.

The second-most popular costume search was Spiderman, followed by 80s and 90s classics that had recently been reinvented including Buzz Lightyear and Top Gun.

“Nostalgia is big this Halloween, with searches for ‘80s costumes’ increasing by a whopping 41% since this time last year.

“It seems Kiwis are taking more of a fun approach to their costumes this year and steering clear of scary looks.”

Queen Elizabeth II could also be a popular costume, while Silvester anticipated Grease’s Sandy would be another popular option after following Olivia Newton-John died in August.

Auckland could expect to see some of the more traditional Halloween costumes haunting the streets, with pirates and witches the most popular searches in the region.

“Wellington seems to be taking a more contemporary approach, with the Hulk, Captain America, and Batman taking out the Capital’s most popular searches.”

Down south, things were looking a little spookier.

“Searches in the Canterbury region show creepy clowns and circus themes are going to be big this October, while in Otago zombies and ghouls are the top searches.”