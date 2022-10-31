Kmart recalls teething llama that poses a choking hazard

The Anko Teething Llama has been recalled in New Zealand.

Kmart has recalled a teething llama from shelves because it poses a choking hazard.

The Anko Teething Llama had been on New Zealand shelves since May 2022 until it was pulled this month.

A recall notice had been issued by Product Safety Australia, but is yet to be issued in NZ.

The Australian recall notice said the cap that sealed the mould entry point in one of the llama’s feet might not be secure and could detach from the teether, posing a choking hazard.

A Kmart spokesperson said the health and safety of its customers was its highest priority.

Supplied The cap that seals the mould entry point in one of the llama’s feet may not be secure and could detach from the teether, posing a choking hazard.

“The moment we were made aware that the Anko Teething Llama posed a safety risk we immediately coordinated a recall of the product,” he said.

If customers had purchased the teether they should stop using it immediately and return it to a Kmart store for a full refund.

“We’re committed to the quality and safety of our product ranges at Kmart and apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers.”