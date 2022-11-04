The verdict: Is it cheaper to eat out than dine at home?

Foodbank Aotearoa New Zealand chief executive John Milligan says they process about six tonnes of food a day, distributing the equivalent of 284,000 meals a month.

With food prices rising fast, you might be wondering just how much money you really save when you prepare your meals at home.

We have crunched the numbers on the price of five popular takeaways and compared that to what the ingredients cost at the supermarket for home cooks.

The prices of ingredients included in the calculations are the cheapest we could find across Pak ‘n Save, New World and Countdown. Due to the bulk ingredient volumes that make it harder to compare like for like, Costco has been left out of these comparisons. We have included the most affordable takeaway meal options, or the average price in meals that vary greatly in price, in the comparisons.

We found that two of the five takeaway meals we compared worked out to be cheaper to buy as a takeaway meal than to make at home.

Pizza

Everyone loves pizza, right? Whether it is vegetarian or the classic pepperoni, pizza is typically a crowd-pleaser.

A value range pizza at Domino’s typically costs $5 or $6 for a vegetarian option, while at Pizza Hut a regular classic value pizza similar in size costs between $5 and $7.69.

A pizza base at Pak ‘n Save costs $1.99 for the cheapest option, $1 for tomato paste, about $1.50 for the required amount of cheese, $1 for pepperoni and about $2 for other toppings such as mushrooms. If you wanted capsicum, the topping cost could stretch to around $3.

Verdict: To make a pizza at home is actually more expensive than eating out, averaging around $7 for a basic topping line-up.

Thai

A good pad Thai can cost anywhere between $15 and $18 depending on where you go to buy it, for a portion big enough for two people to share.

Rice noodles will cost you around $2.99 at the supermarket, and chicken tenderloins $7 to $8 for enough for a meal for two. Add another roughly $2.50 to account for the portion sizes needed for oyster sauce, peanuts for garnish, egg and additional sauces, and it brings the total cost for making the popular noodle dish at home to about $13.

Verdict: Depending on how much time you have on your hands, making the dish in the comfort of your own kitchen could save you at least $3.

Fish and chips

Perhaps you want dinner at the beach, and opt for fish and chips. To buy a scoop of chips will usually cost you between $4 and $4.50 and a piece of battered hoki about $5.

To buy a 200g piece of hoki (generally the cheapest fish option compared with snapper and tarakihi at the moment) at the supermarket is approximately $4.50, while a bag of Pams frozen chips is $2.99. Adding in about $2 for the egg, flour and seasoning for the fish batter, to make this meal yourself at home would cost around $10.

Verdict: While it costs on average $5 less to make this fakeaway at home, the cost might increase a bit if you take into consideration the actual cooking and costs associated with energy usage.

Indian

Nothing beats a hearty curry, except perhaps making it yourself at home.

A kilogram of chicken costs on average $14; of that you would need about 400g for two people for one meal, or the equivalent of $6 worth. Add to that rice at $1 for two, tomatoes at $2.50 or tomato paste for $1.50, onions at $1 and cream at $3, and that brings the total cost of ingredients to $13.50. If you want naan bread, that would bring the total to $14.

To buy a serving of butter chicken with rice costs about $17.50 from a takeaway, and if you want to add on a regular naan that might bump the total up to about $20.50.

Verdict: Cheaper to make at home. And depending on how much you eat, you may need two containers as one is considered one portion.

Burger and chips

A portion of frozen chips cost about $2 or $2.99 for a Pams branded bag. Add another $3.99 for a six-pack of burger buns – or about 65 cents per bun – a single beef patty for $1.99 and about $1.50 to account for a small helping of lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese and sauce. To cook and piece this all together will cost you about $6.50 compared with $8 for a burger and portion of chips bought from the local chip shop, or an average of about $15 for a regular-sized beef burger combo at Burger King or McDonald’s.

A classic cheeseburger and chips at McDonald’s costs $7.60, while the same at Burger King costs $9. It is worth noting it is cheaper to buy a cheeseburger combo, with the added drink, at Burger King for $6.

If you were to go with a more premium burger such as a Quarter Pounder, then you would pay $11.10 – or $13.10 for a Whopper combo at Burger King.

Verdict: Cheaper to make at home, and you would no doubt be able to make a more wholesome burger with gourmet fillings at home for less.

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said it was only a matter of time before it became cheaper to grab a takeaway than to make the same meal at home.

“Many have reviewed their menus but there are those that haven’t managed to get around to doing that yet so in some cases [operators] may be under pricing themselves,” Bidois said.

Businesses were able to purchase ingredients in bulk which translated to some savings that could be made and therefore prices for consumers could be more competitive, she said.

“In some cases restaurants should be able to produce some dishes cheaper than what you would be able to do at home.”

New Zealand Food and Grocery Council chief executive Raewyn Bleakley said it was perhaps not surprising that some meals were cheaper buy out, “considering that many of the ingredients used for home cooking were sometimes fresher, perhaps better quality, and bought in smaller quantities, thereby they are likely to be dearer in some cases, especially now in times of high inflation”.

Bleakley said it was hard to beat a $5 pizza, but the price was a trade-in for quality.

“Another factor to keep in mind is that cheaper takeaway items – such as $5 pizza - can be used as a loss-leader, with higher margins being taken on drinks and sides by takeaway chains.

There also may be more competition on price among takeaway outlets due to that being a highly competitive sector, compared to having just two major supermarket chains.

“Of course, price is not the only thing people should consider. The big upside to cooking at home is you know exactly what’s going into the meal and it’s often better quality and fresher and consequently better for you.”

A recent survey by the Restaurant Association found that 80% of its members had already increased prices on their menus, while 54% said they had “absorbed the extra cost”.

More than three quarters of businesses surveyed said their food costs were going up across the board, led by increases in dairy products, dry goods and chicken and poultry.