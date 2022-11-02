Unemployment data shows record high proportion of Kiwi are working

More Kiwis are trotting off to work than ever before, Stats NZ numbers show.

The official unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.3% in the three months to the end of September but by other measures the labour market has strengthened, Stats NZ has reported.

The data also showed wages rises were increasing, by some measures to at least a 33-year high.

Unemployment held steady despite an increase in the proportion of people who described themselves as available for work.

The proportion of New Zealanders who are in employment rose to 69.3%, from 68.6% the previous quarter, which is the highest on record since Stats NZ began collating comparable statistics in 1986.

Stats NZ said the employment rate for women rose to 64.9% in the September quarter, which was also a recent record high.

In another sign of the strong labour market, the underutilisation rate, which records the proportion of people who are unemployed or who would like to work more hours, dipped to 9%, from 9.2% in the June quarter.

There were growing signs that the strong labour market was resulting in wage rises starting to catch up with inflation, which was last measured at 7.2%.

STUFF The official unemployment rate is based on a survey by Stats NZ. To count, people must have actively looked for work in the previous four weeks.

Stats NZ reported an annual increase of 5.3% in the labour cost index, up from 5.1% in the June quarter, or a 3.7% increase once it attempted to adjust that to take into account changes in the jobs people did that could reflect higher productivity.

Average hourly earnings, excluding overtime, which is another measure of wages closely watched by some economists, rose by 7.4% over the year – slightly more than inflation – to reach $37.86 an hour.

Stats NZ manager Darren Allan said that rise was the highest since at least 1989 and was driven by an 8.6% jump in average ordinary hourly-earnings in the private sector.

The figures are expected to reinforce assumptions that the Reserve Bank will see the need to take tougher action to bring down inflation by raising the official cash rate to 5% or higher next year.

Just under 53% of workers told Stats NZ they felt there was “almost no chance” of them losing their job or business in the year ahead, a significant increase from the total of just under 46% who thought that in the same quarter last year.

Stats NZ manager Becky Collett said the increased confidence over job security coincided with an increase in the proportion of workers who had permanent roles.

Over the year, the number of people in permanent employment rose by 46,100 and the number of people employed on fixed-term contracts dropped by 12,400, she said.