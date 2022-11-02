Properties prone to climate change flooding risk may fall in value, RBNZ says

The Reserve Bank has been looking at what impact flooding could have on mortgage lending risk.

House values may fall in areas affected by flooding as the climate change risk becomes better understood, according to a report by the Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua.

As part of its financial stability remit, the central bank has been looking at the impact of climate change on banks’ residential mortgage lending.

The capability for assessing river and surface water flood risk was not as advanced as for coastal flooding, the central bank said.

An assessment of the risk in the Auckland region found that more than a quarter of banks’ mortgage lending was in a 1-in-100 year flood zone, or about 12% of their total mortgage lending at a national level. That’s more than for coastal flooding, where 2.5% of mortgaged properties were exposed to the flood zone with a 50cm sea level rise, or 3.8% of properties with a 1 metre sea level rise.

READ MORE:

* 'A larger correction remains a possibility,' Reserve Bank says of falling house prices

* A Shore Thing: NZ housing market unfazed by sea rise but Reserve Bank preps for change

* Tough new lending environment hits home loan borrowers



“This exercise has now shown that river and surface water flooding looks to be a greater climate-related hazard for residential mortgages than coastal flooding, in terms of total lending,” the Reserve Bank said in its November financial stability report.

STUFF Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones – how climate change is making floods more extreme.

The risk of increased flooding from climate change and the related insurance implications were unlikely to be reflected in current house prices, the Reserve Bank said.

“Therefore, owners may see a fall in property values in flood zones as we gain an improved understanding of the risks and this is priced into the housing market,” it said.

The Reserve Bank noted that 80% of mortgages in flood zones had loan-to-value ratios below 60%, which meant borrowers had a significant amount of equity to absorb a decline in property value.