No money, in negative equity and facing double interest costs a year after buying first home

Homeowners in negative equity are beginning to appear around the country. CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall breaks down the regions where house price falls are hitting hardest.

Travis Pidwerbesky​ bought his first home in Lower Hutt with flatmate Karan Malhotra​ just over 11 months ago, just as prices peaked​.

Less than a year later, and their bank has told them prices in their suburb of Wainuiomata​ have fallen so severely that they are now in negative equity – meaning they owe more on their home than it is worth.

Their home loan interest rate will also almost double when their renewal date arrives at the end of the month – jumping from 3.6% to 6.9%.

With a pair of eight-year-old twins to support, Pidwerbesky said his biggest fear was what would happen next month, and whether he would be able to make ends meet.

“It’s the anxiety of what’s going to be happening, because my pay isn’t going up. It’s just – I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said.

Pidwerbesky, who is a single father, said for the last four months he had been budgeting for a 6% home loan interest rate in preparation for renewal.

“Even with that budgeting in, I am about a week out from when I get paid, and I’ve literally got no money. You look at the accounts, and it’s all zeros, and that’s without any kind of additional expenses.

“I have fees from the kids’ activities and stuff that they are chasing me up for, I’m missing payments, I’m in a pretty bad place basically.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Travis Pidwerbesky with his children, Koan, 8, left and Aspen, 8.

Pidwerbesky is a commercial contract manager, and said he could not believe he was in his situation when he was making good money.

“I would think I would be living a very comfortable life right now, but I’m in this well-paid job and not able to pay the bills.”

He has taken on a second casual job on the weekends he does not have his children, while Malhotra has signed up as an Uber Eats driver to earn some extra cash.

Pidwerbesky is not alone. The Reserve Bank issued a warning on Wednesday that rising mortgage rates and falling house prices could leave many in negative equity.

In its latest financial stability report, it estimated about 2% of all home loan borrowers are currently in negative equity and that the number could rise “considerably” if house prices fall further.

Households with mortgages were also likely to see the proportion of their disposable income dedicated to debt servicing increase from a low of 9% to 20% based on current mortgage rates.

“The number of households in financial difficulty will grow as more fixed-rate mortgages reprice, and could increase significantly if mortgage rates rise materially above the servicing assessment rates of around 6% that banks applied through the pandemic period,” the central bank said.

Increases to the official cash rate, which were being used at home and overseas to fight the worst inflation in decades, would be particularly significant for people who borrowed for a first home in the past two years.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Adrian Orr is one of a number of central bankers around the world fighting inflation, primarily by interest rate hikes.

If retail interest rates rose to 7%, about 46% of 2021 borrowers would need to spend at least half their after-tax income on interest payments, the Reserve Bank said.

House prices had fallen 11% from their late 2021 peak throughout the country.

Price falls in Wainuiomata, where Pidwerbesky bought, are outpacing all other areas in the Wellington region, with a 17.2% drop recorded by CoreLogic.

In the wider city of Lower Hutt prices have fallen nearly 16.8% since their peak late last year, to bring the median price down to $822,278.

That compared to a 13% fall in Upper Hutt, 11.7% fall in Wellington city and Porirua, and a 7.4% fall on the Kāpiti Coast.

Anger at bank profits

Pidwerbesky said he and Malhotra spoke to the bank, and it had not been helpful.

“They basically said this is the interest rate – that is what it is.”

With banks recently reporting record profits, Pidwerbesky wanted to know what profit margins they were making on home loans.

“Are they passing on just the amount of interest they need to?

“Because you keep seeing how they are making massive profits, and you see the same things with the grocery stores.”

SUPPLIED David Boyle discusses the impact of inflation on NZ households.

He said depending on the next couple of months, the household may have to go onto interest-only repayments.

“To be honest I kind of want to do that, because we are kind of living in this poverty space at the moment.”

Pidwerbesky had been saving for a home for five years when he bought, and recounts his relief when he left his previous “old and mouldy rental”.

He said losing his home over missed payments would be “life-shattering”.

“I would be starting from absolutely nothing. It would put me in a really hopeless place. It would be hopeless, it would be horrible.

“I’ve been talking to people at work about this, and I’m actually hitting the point where I can’t talk about it.

“I just want there to be some visibility of it, because it’s tough.”

The Reserve Bank said house prices were still above their sustainable level on all the measures it used, and further gradual declines would be positive for long-term financial stability.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Property investors who require mortgages to purchase are the least active they have been in 20 years, CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says.

​Negative equity rates increasing

CoreLogic has been keeping an eye on negative equity rates in Wellington as it emerged as the forerunner for price drops.

Head of research Nick Goodall said the country had 11.5% of first home buyers who bought at the peak during the last quarter of 2021 potentially in negative equity.

“Another 10.8% would be in the same position with another 5% fall in values, while a further 16.9% would fall into this position with another fall of 5%,” he said.

“This equates to just over 700 first home buyers nationwide currently in this position.”

The Reserve Bank said a sharper fall in house prices was still a possibility, given how strongly prices had increased in recent years and the potential “self-reinforcing effects” of negative market sentiment.