Kiwi coffee business Cooks Coffee lists on UK stock exchange

Kiwi cafe business Cooks Coffee that operates cafe chains in the UK will debut on a British stock exchange later on Wednesday.

The NZX-listed firm which is headquartered in New Zealand but makes its money in England and Ireland through its Esquires and Triple Two cafe businesses will list on the Aquis Stock Exchange, an independent growth index separate to the London Stock Exchange.

Cooks shares will formally begin trading on to the Aquis exchange at 9pm New Zealand time, with a gong ceremony.

Cooks Coffee Company executive chairman Keith Jackson, who owns a 22% stake, said the firm had wanted to dual list for the past two years and the UK listing made sense given it had no operating assets in New Zealand.

Cooks Coffee operated 70 franchised cafes, and would be the only New Zealand company to be dual listed in Aotearoa and the UK.

Cooks has grown to become the fourth-largest cafe business in Britain, behind Starbucks, Costa and Caffe​ Nero, according to Allegra Strategies.

Its Triple Two brand had doubled in size over the past year, and was set to open 10 more cafes in the current financial year, while the Esquires chain had 47 cafes and planned to open another 10.

The company made a loss of $340,000 in the year to March 30, on sales revenue of $6.7m. The result was an improvement on the $2.62m loss the previous year.

Jackson said Aquis had fast tracked the listing because it was already listed on the NZX, saving time and money.

He said Cooks had no plans to delist from the NZX as more than half of its shareholders were based here.

“What we’re trying to do with a dual listing is gain additional liquidity and potentially an additional source for funding for growth,” he said.

Cooks bought Triple Two Coffee in June 2020, and said it is open to more acquisitions to build “a house of brands based on ethical principles”.

While the timing was not ideal for the acquisition at the time given the lockdown and Covid-19 pandemic, Jackson said it had worked out well.

The cautious consumer sentiment affecting the outlook for cafe businesses in New Zealand was vastly different to the trading environment in the UK at present, Jackson said.

Esquires has had record sales from its existing cafes, he said.

“We’re seeing a lot of resilience and a slightly higher ticket price – it’s not so much more people coming in but rather they are spending a bit more,” he said.

“We’re not 100% sure [why], it is a slightly different consumer market [compared to New Zealand] and the general mood, notwithstanding the political upheaval and the economic upheavals, and the war in Ukraine, seems quite positive, and our franchisees are very positive.”

Jackson said consumers in the UK had cut back on buying big ticket items such as new cars, but were still spending on experiences.

Cooks’ cafes are located outside the main city centres in regional areas and were still benefiting from the work from home economy, he said.

New Zealand has four times the number of cafes per head of population compared to the UK.