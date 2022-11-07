Westpac contacting 1000 borrowers a month facing large home loan repayment increases

Recession looms for the economy, but banks are making record profits as they expand lending margins.

Westpac is contacting around a thousand borrowers each month who are facing very large increases in their home loan repayments.

McGrath said about 50,000 Westpac home loan borrowers would come off a fixed home loan with a rate of less than 4% either later this year, or the first three months of 2023.

They face refixing their loans at much higher rates, though McGrath said the bank was not seeing any particular uplift in people being under stress.

Westpac’s one-year fixed rate loan rate is 5.99%, for people with more than 20% equity, while its two-year rate is 6.19%.

Westpac has announced an annual after-tax profit for its 2022 financial year of $1.16 billion​, an increase of 12% on the previous year.

That betters its result last year, when the bank earned its first billion-dollar profit, with after-tax cash earnings of $1.01b.

Chief executive Catherine McGrath said the $1.16b profit was “solid”, and put the bank in a strong position to support customers, amid an uncertain economic environment.

All borrowers with home loans coming to the end of a fixed period would get letters from the bank, McGrath said, but those facing the largest increases would be contacted directly.

“We are targeting to call about a thousand customers per month, where we think that they could do with some additional help,” she said.

McGrath said Westpac had increased the number of people in its call centres, increased branch opening hours, and opened a regional banking hub in Waikato, in order to increase its capacity to deal with customer inquiries.

“Those things are letting us do earlier outreach to customers who are rolling off their fixed rates, to make sure we are helping them prepare for changes that will come ahead,” she said.

McGrath said 68% of home loan customers were ahead of their mortgages at the end of September.

But big bank profits are causing comment as households are hit with high inflation, and are staring down the barrel of a recession expected to push unemployment over 5%, causing tens of thousands of people to lose their jobs.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said banks’ social licence required them to support borrowers if times got tough, and they found themselves struggling to make repayments on their home loans.

Westpac’s profit rise was boosted by the sale of its insurance business Westpac Life, and excluding that sale, the bank experienced a decrease in cash earnings of 2%. McGrath said the sale of Westpac Life had added a one-off gain of $126 million to the financial result.

Westpac grew its home lending by 5%, business lending by 4%, and deposits by 3%, she said.

It also experienced a big drop in customer satisfaction, with its net promoter score, which is a measure of how many more of its customers would recommend it to others than would not recommend it, dropping to just 7%.

screen grab/Stuff Westpac's net promoter score is the lowest of the big banks.

The net promoter scores for the other big banks, which were not named in Westpac’s results announcement, were 32%, 21%, 23%, and 16%.

Robertson’s guidance to banks followed news from the Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua on Wednesday that falling house prices had tipped 2% of people with mortgages into negative equity.

A borrower is in negative equity if they owe more on their mortgage than they could sell their home for.

House prices have dropped 11% from the peak but are down 15% in Auckland and 18% in Wellington, and for them to reach sustainable levels, the Reserve Bank said they needed to fall further.

Supplied Catherine McGrath, Westpac chief executive, says the result is solid.

Westpac is the second of the big banks to publish its 2022 profit, following ANZ posting a record-breaking $2b profit.

Bank of New Zealand will announce its full-year profit on Wednesday.

The shares of three banks’ Australian parent companies are listed on the Australian ASX sharemarket. All have a large number of shareholders, including many pension funds like New Zealand KiwiSaver funds.