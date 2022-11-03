Competition watchdog won't seek additional fine for Dunedin lines company Aurora

The Commerce Commission has decided to let Dunedin lines company Aurora off with a warning after assessing it was responsible for “an excessive level of power outages in 2020”.

The council-owned lines company connects more than 92,000 homes and businesses and was previously fined almost $5m by the High Court for breaching network quality standards between 2016 and 2019.

The commission said its failure to meet reliability targets the following year was “largely inevitable” due to the underinvestment in its network that prompted the earlier legal action, so seeking a further penalty would not be much of an additional deterrent.

READ MORE:

* Aurora Energy's failing network upgrade spells price for hike Otago power users

* Aurora Energy announces price hike for all Otago customers, highest in Central Otago and Wānaka

* Otago power company Aurora slapped with $5m Commerce Commission fine



Aurora had since made significant investment to remedy the situation but must continue to address its underlying reliability issues, it said

The commission said it would continue to monitor Aurora more closely as part of reporting regime put in place in 2021 when it also authorised the company to charge customers $563 million over five years for arresting the deterioration in its network.