How banks make so much money, while households and businesses struggle

Bank and power company profits hit the headlines in August, but profit trends in many industries are less easily observed.

ANALYSIS: High inflation, rising mortgage rates, and falling house prices are making households poorer, but big banks aren’t showing any obvious signs they are sharing the pain.

It’s big bank profits season, and the results show record profits that defy economic conditions.

ANZ made a $2 billion after-tax profit in the full year to the end of September, up 8% on the previous year, while Westpac notched up a profit of $1.16b, up 12%.

It was a second year of record profits. How have they done it?

Presentations to shareholders on the Australian ASX sharemarket show how banks are managing to do so well, while households struggle.

Stuff Banks exist not to ‘support’ households, but to make money for their shareholders, and they are doing it very effectively.

Earning more from each $1 lent to households

ANZ told shareholders last week that in historical terms, its net interest margins were low.

But since the second half of 2020, it had managed to raise the margin it made on each dollar it lent to homeowners and businesses.

Figures from the Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua confirm this is happening across the wider banking sector.

The Reserve Bank describes the net interest margin as a “standard indicator of how effectively a bank uses its funding to generate revenue”.

The higher the net interest margin, the more profitable a bank is likely to be.

Part of this was clever business, with ANZ telling shareholders it had locked in longer-term funding sources in anticipation of rises in central bank interest rates.

“We expect the environment will continue to be supportive for margins”, the bank said, at least in the last three months of 2022 and the first three months of 2023.

Banking expert Claire Matthews, from Massey University, says that when interest rates started to rise, banks’ margins on lending increased.

Fatter margins working on bigger loan books

Banks’ larger margins are being earned on record high levels of household mortgage debt.

ANZ's home lending increased $5.3b to $104b over the 12 months to September 30, again mirroring a banking sector trend.

At the end of September, households and businesses owed banks $539b up from $423b five years earlier, Reserve Bank data showed.

Banks’ interest margins are collectively at the same level today, as they were in 2016, Reserve Bank data shows.

ANZ’s book of business loans, and loans to farmers, both shrunk, but its presentation to shareholders indicates it increased its margins on those loans even more than on household mortgages.

Customer inertia

Competitive pressure should restrain margins as bank customers look around for better deals.

But Sam Stubbs, chief executive of KiwiSaver provider Simplicity, says the big four Australian-owned banks - ANZ, Westpac, BNZ and ASB - don’t compete strongly, and Kiwibank isn’t well-enough capitalised to take them on at scale.

“We haven’t got an aggressive disruptor,” he says.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Simplicity's chief executive Sam Stubbs says big banks have a cosy relationship.

One of the big four could try to grab market share by undercutting its rivals, but it would risk starting a price war that would damage margins across the big four banks.

“Why would they cannibalise a good thing?” he says. “Life’s too comfortable. Why rock the boat?”

The public appears habituated to their banks, and do not shop around for better deals, he says.

Low deposit rates

Banks’ cost of funds includes the interest they pay to people with money in savings and term deposits.

Households have saved hard throughout the Covid-19 era, building up their rainy day savings.

Banks have not had to compete hard for that money.

SUPPLIED Antonia Watson, ANZ's chief executive, says the bank is monitoring customers looking for signs that any are coming under financial pressure.

ANZ did see the amount in its transaction accounts drop by about $1b in the 12 months to the end of September, but $5b more ended up being deposited in its savings and term deposit accounts.

Overall, it got a 5% increase in customer deposits.

Cutting staff

“Expense management” is a euphemism ANZ uses in its shareholder presentation.

Total expenses were up for ANZ, but not as much as they would have been, if it had had as many staff as it had the previous year.

In September 2021, ANZ had 7060 New Zealand full-time equivalent staff. In September 2021, it had 6873.

As ANZ chief executive Antonia Watson noted in the annual report, technology was playing a bit part.

“The pandemic has accelerated the decline in over-the-counter branch transactions by 40%. Technology will continue to be central to how we make things easier for staff and customers,” she wrote.

Selling the family silver

Westpac’s $1.16b profit hides issues. Underlying revenue was actually down despite it growing home lending by 5%, and business lending by 4%.

It failed to improve its net interest margin, like ANZ did.

It also slipped in its customers’ esteem.

screen grab/Stuff Westpac's net promoter score is the lowest of the big banks.

Its net promoter score, which is a measure of how many more of its customers would recommend it to others than would not recommend it, dropped to just 7%, compared to an average of just under 20% at its rivals.

But it did get a big cash injection from the sale of its Westpac Life insurance business, which added a one-off gain of $126 million.