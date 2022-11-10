Is this NZ’s next unicorn? Healthcare financier HealthNow takes on the US

Steven Zinsli, the founder of up-and-coming healthcare business HealthNow, plans to take on the United States market and eventually list on the Nasdaq.

Healthcare finance start-up HealthNow, founded during New Zealand's first Covid-19 lockdown, is looking to raise $5 million to expand into the United States.

The Auckland-based company’s “buy now, pay later” scheme allows borrowers to split the payments for GP, dentist and other health service costs across a period of up to 12 weeks. It has 7000 users and so far has lent out $500,000.

Women aged between 25 and 45 were its main borrowers.

Founder and chief executive Steven Zinsli said $780,000 had been raised from its existing shareholders so far.

Zinsli said the social enterprise made its money from merchant fees and did not profit from late transaction fees.

HealthNow was not reliant on its buy-now, pay-later scheme to generate revenue, but rather used it as a tool to help users, he said.

The company’s main business was its digital wallet, Employer Aid, which allowed employers to put money away for their staff.

Jason Dorday/Stuff HealthNow founder Steven Zinsli will relocate to Oregon early next year.

It also offered a subscription service, Health Savers, that allowed users to save for future medical treatment. About 10,000 users had signed up to the digital wallet, and $2000 a day was going into the personal savings feature.

HealthNow bought a US discount prescription business, Cover Us, in May and would use that company’s network of 62,000 pharmacies, clients and patient information to launch its own services.

Zinsli said he would move to the US state of Oregon at the end of January to oversee the launch.

Most of HealthNow’s development staff would remain in Auckland, with more people to be hired in the US alongside the two existing Cover Us staff members, Zinsli said.

HealthNow employs 10 people and has previously raised $1.45m. After the current US$3m million (NZ$5m) to fund expansion, it planned to raise another US$10m in 2024.

The business has attracted a string of high-profile investors including Anna Mowbray, the co-founder of global toy company Zuru, and John Joyce, a former IBM chief executive.

SUPPLIED Anna Mowbray, a co-founder of global toy company Zuru, holds a 4.8% stake in HealthNow.

Zinsli remains the largest shareholder with a 68% stake.

The 28-year-old had started his career as a musculoskeletal podiatrist before buying into a healthcare business PhysioConnect, where he worked as chief operating officer and helped grow the firm with 15 clinics and 120 staff members across six healthcare disciplines.

He began working on HealthNow two years ago during the first Covid-19 lockdown. HealthNow launched its pilot in August last year and formally launched in March.

Zinsli grew up in Beach Haven on Auckland’s North Shore. He attended Birkenhead College before going on to study a bachelor of health science at AUT.

He said he started HealthNow with his own savings, funded through the sale of his interests in PhysioConnect.

HealthNow was self-funded for the first six months, but Zinsli would not disclose his personal investment to date. He said he worked 12 hours a day on the business.

“I definitely wasn’t spoon-fed the opportunity from cash that was provided from my parents or other entities,” Zinsli said.

“I’m genuinely passionate about making healthcare accessible. So when you have that passion, and you apply it into a healthcare sector or any business, it does make it easy to give a lot of your time to.”

Zinsli said he was offered the opportunity to buy into PhysioConnect while working there to help pay his fees for medical school. He found he could help more people through business, which inspired him to start HealthNow.

Four in every 10 people in New Zealand had neglected their health because of cost-related barriers, he said.

HealthNow had been growing by over 200% month on month for the past five months, exceeding forecast projections, he said.

The long-term goal is an initial public offering on the Nasdaq by 2030. Zinsli expected it would be a billion-dollar company and become profitable between 2027 and 2030.

“For us to justify a billion-dollar valuation we don’t have to have very much market penetration in the US health market. Healthcare payments [alone] is a US$400 billion-plus market opportunity.”

HealthNow’s employer contribution arm, Employer Aid, was gaining momentum and was being used in New Zealand by the likes of scaffolding firm Acrow, software developer Potentia, Total Property Works and Gavin Lowe Electrical. It has more than 10,000 user accounts.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Steven Zinsli has welcomed the Government’s move to regulate the buy-now, pay-later market.

Zinsli said Employer Aid’s growth could be put down to workers and employers now viewing the importance of health differently after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last week Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clarke announced the Government would introduce regulation for the buy-now, pay-later market to protect vulnerable communities by enforcing affordability checks for loans greater than $600.

New Zealand’s buy-now, pay-later market is growing fast, lending $1.7b last year, up from $755m in 2020.

Zinsli said the regulatory move was “a really good idea”. HealthNow had its own affordability checks for loans greater than $500.

He said HealthNow was founded as an ethical payment solution to ensure its users could safely access medical care.

“From day one we had harsh responsible spending policies – policies for how we think our users can best behave within the health buy-now, pay-later part of our platform. I do think that providing regulations around buy now, pay later in a general sense is important.

“We’re helping support people with the most important healthcare purchases, whereas in other instances sometimes it [buy now, pay later] is the support of instant gratification purchases, which needs to be viewed differently.”