ACC suffers record $4.5 billion fall in the value of its investments

Like many investors, ACC has been hit by the double whammy of rising interest rates and falling equity prices.

ACC has reported a $4.5 billion drop in the value of its investments after rising interest rates and falling share markets both took big bites out of the value of its portfolio.

The state-owned insurer suffered a record 9.2% negative return on its investments in the year to the end of June, which translates to about a 16% drop in real terms, after inflation.

The investment losses were the main factor behind a $5.5b drop in the value of its reserves, which stood at $44.8b at the end of its financial year, according to its annual report which was released on Friday.

ACC needs to keep such large funds in reserve as it aims to pre-fund the cost of injury claims, maintaining sufficient funds to pay out the future cost of all the injury claims it has received to date.

In some cases, for example when people are permanently disabled, the liabilities from individual claims can stretch out many decades into the future.

READ MORE:

* ACC now covers parents' birth injuries, but babies are still missing out

* ACC framework changing to better support women

* The man who beat New Zealand's 'unfairest tax'



The silver lining was that the same interest-rate rises that ate into its investment portfolio also assisted on the other side of the ledger, by reducing ACC’s estimate of the future cost of meeting its claims, leaving ACC with only a comparatively small $49m deficit for the year.

The NZ Super Fund reported earlier this week that it had restricted the investment losses on its portfolio, which valued just under $56b at the end of June, to just under 7%.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF ACC needs changes, according to researcher/writer Warren Forster, who delivered a reform report to MPs. (Video first published August 10, 2022.)

ACC chief investment officer Paul Dyer said its own 9.2% negative return was “easily the worst absolute return” ACC had ever sustained, but could not be compared with NZ Super’s smaller drop as the purpose and nature of the two funds were different.

ACC held a lot of bonds to hedge its liabilities, while NZ Super was a long-term growth-orientated fund, he said.

The insurer beat the notional return from its reference portfolio, which is the hypothetical return it would have expected had it not been actively managing its investments, by just over 1% or about $500m.

Dyer said that reflected the performance of its investment team and was a result he would be “happy with in any year”.

ACC could find itself managing a separate pool of money if the Government presses ahead with its proposed Income Insurance Scheme, which would see workers and employers pay a portion of workers’ pay into a fund that workers would be able to draw on for up to six months if they later lost their job due to redundancy or sickness.

Dyer said there had been no discussions yet on how ACC might manage that fund, including whether it might be run separately from its injury fund and if so what its investment remit might be.

“Clearly, as and when it happens we'll be involved in managing the assets in some shape or form, but exactly how the governance relationships and responsibilities for that work out I just don't know as yet.”

ACC chairperson Steve Maharey said ACC claims fell 14% to 1.8 million in the year to the end of June.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party ACC spokesperson Michael Woodhouse says a decline in the productivity of ACC staff in handling claims suggests it could not manage the Government’s mooted Income Insurance Scheme well.

National Party ACC spokesperson Michael Woodhouse said ACC was processing 474 claims per employee, which was “well below target” and down from 565 claims per employee in 2017.

Given that, it was difficult to imagine ACC could manage the Income Insurance Scheme as well, Woodhouse said.

“Since Labour came to Government, ACC’s staff numbers have increased by 400, even though there has been no increase in the number of claims being processed.”

ACC deputy chief executive Andy Milne said the new claims-processing figure quoted by Woodhouse was for a 12-month period during which time the number of claims ACC received fell because of the impact of Covid.

“We would not reduce employees to match a temporary reduction in claims especially given demand is returning to pre-Covid levels,” he said.