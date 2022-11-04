Fiordland businesses call on community to help keep the doors open

Fiordland Business Association chairman and Shakespeare House B&B co-owner Nathan Benfell says he’s had to turn customers away because he simply doesn’t have the staff he needs to keep his business running at full steam.

Fiordland businesses are asking people to come out of retirement and pick up shifts on their off days to keep the doors open.

The region is facing dire workforce shortages, with many operators already running on reduced hours ahead of the busy summer season, while lengthy immigration delays mean traditional labour pipelines are blocked.

The Fiordland Business Association has launched Keep Fiordland Open for Business to connect groups in desperate need of extra hands with locals who have the capacity to help.

Chairman Nathan Benfell stressed that this was a temporary stop measure and hoped that with the cost of living rising, it could prove to be a win-win situation.

READ MORE:

* Border reopening: 'It's like unwrapping a present' business leader says

* Fiordland business leader: 'It almost feels like no one cares, and it's not right'

* DOC's backtrack on concession fees 'a kick in the guts' for Fiordland businesses

* Southland businesses support Fiordland



“This is for people who are looking to make a couple more dollars,” he said.

While the association got the idea from a similar initiative in Queenstown, Benfell said the staffing shortage was affecting all kinds of businesses in Fiordland – with the farming and construction sectors almost as heavily impacted as hospitality.

Track workers, for example, worked one week on, one week off and might know how to drive a tractor, which meant they could be helping out a farmer, he suggested.

Someone else may have taken early retirement but could help with taking bookings.

These casual arrangements could help someone finally get a day off or help an accommodation provide open more rooms, Benfell said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Michael Woods, alongside Tourism Aotearoa CEO Rebecca Ingram, announced changes to immigration settings to help ease a worker shortage.

The Shakespeare House B&B co- owner has himself had to block off beds because he doesn’t have enough staff to get rooms clean in time for the next guests.

Like many businesses in Fiordland, he had chosen quality over quantity, so visitors were still going home with good experiences to talk about, he said.

He’d been lucky to find a worker who had come out of retirement to help him two days a week, Benfell said.

“It’s the old Kiwi way of helping a mate out. We need to try and create something that can bridge the gap until we get more permanent people into roles.”

In the meantime, the association has been writing to ministers and meeting with their local MP to make sure government understood the need for more workers in Fiordland, Benfell said.

“We’re not trying to be recruiters. This is a short-term thing. We’ve just got to keep looking for innovative ways to welcome people back to the area.”