Fletcher Building plans to increase Gib price by 15.4%

The company’s Winstone Wallboards unit told customers last week that all Gib plasterboards, including Barrierline, Weatherline, compounds and plasters will increase by 15.4% from February 4 next year.

Fletcher has been under fire for not being able to keep up with demand for Gib during a pandemic building boom, sparking vitriol against its market dominance and prompting Building and Construction Minister Megan Woods to set up a ministerial taskforce to help increase the uptake of alternative products.

A Fletcher spokesperson said the company’s priority had been to stabilise plasterboard supply for its customers this year, and it had absorbed increasing operational and raw material costs involved in the manufacture of Gib plasterboard and compounds.

“Inflationary pressures and a weakening New Zealand dollar have driven up the price we pay for gypsum and energy by over 25%,” the spokesperson said. “Our other logistical costs have also risen. Having kept prices steady for 16 months, we now need to lift prices across our product lines to reflect the true costs of plasterboard manufacturing and distribution.”

The spokesperson said the company had worked hard to limit the impact on end customers, but the increases were necessary to maintain the quality of its products.

Merchants had been given three months’ notice of the price change to give them time to adjust and change their own pricing and quoting ability, the spokesperson said.

Fletcher chief executive Ross Taylor said in June that the company had lifted its plasterboard price about 10% over the past two years, and another increase was likely in the future as costs increased.

He has previously said inflation was pushing up the cost of building products by between 5% to 10%, which the company passed on.

The shortage of plasterboard now appears to be abating as record levels of supply flood the market, due to increased local manufacturing and higher imports.

Fletcher expects to make an $855 million operating profit this financial year, which would be the highest level since it listed as a separate company in 2001.