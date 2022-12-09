Value over volume: Selling New Zealand to Asia

Marketing guru Brian Richards talks about how to sell NZ to the world.

New Zealand’s largest export industries earn money overseas by feeding 40 million to 50 million people a year, but branding expert Brian Richards asks one question: “Are they the right 50 million?”

Richards, founding partner of creative brand agency Richards Partners, has been involved in helping some of New Zealand’s biggest brands, from Icebreaker to Zespri, create brands capable of breaking into foreign markets.

More recently his company was involved in helping high-end pet food company Ziwi find one of its most profitable markets: pet owners in China’s cities.

But Richards says the Chinese consumer wasn’t even on Ziwi’s radar at the start, because it did not understand who they were and what they wanted.

He believes this lack of understanding is holding many New Zealand companies back from selling their products at the highest price points they can – especially in Asia.

“We fail to see someone else’s perspective on the other side of the world.”

Ziwi was bought last year by Chinese firm FountainVest in a deal Bloomberg reported valued the company at $1.5b.

“We can get a higher price point in China for that product than we can anywhere else in the world for that product, which is astounding,” Richards says.

Ng Han Guan/AP Chinese pet owners are a big market for Ziwi.

Astounding because while China is the world’s second-largest economy its consumers less wealthy, on average, than Chile’s.

Yet Chinese consumers are willing to pay higher prices for high-end pet food than people in wealthier countries are. Why? Because China’s smaller families, the aftermath of its one-child policy, have turned pets into “surrogate children” – and people are willing to spend more money on their children than they are on their pets.

There are other economic opportunities Richards says we are missing out on because Asia is just not front of mind for many in New Zealand.

“You look at the Canterbury plains – which is now dotted with bloody dairy farms – and you say, well, there is a window in Japanese growing conditions where they can’t grow buckwheat for so many months.

“It’s perfect conditions down there, in Canterbury, in that window – and yet we don’t grow those crops.”

Normally companies that market to Asia look at it as a numbers game: Asian countries are poorer but more populous, so have large numbers of middle-class consumers.

That makes it all just a matter of volume and tariffs – bring down trade barriers and produce more product for Asia’s bottomless pit of consumers.

But Richards says we should also see it as a value game and selling less for more.

To play that game you have to design products differently for different markets, get a better understanding of Asia’s consumers and build long-term relationships with the right people in Asia’s cities.

David White/Stuff Brian Richards says a lack of understanding about consumers in other countries is holding New Zealand exporters back.

“Reaching higher price points is not about looking at countries, it’s about looking at cities and looking at the urban dweller in those cities.

“Put it in the right setting, a gorgeous bottle of wine from New Zealand – in the right restaurant in Bangkok, or in Jakarta, or in Singapore – will fetch a very high price point, but you have to get to that particular point when the value is actually sought.”

Instead, New Zealand companies might sell a carpet made from New Zealand wool by promoting pictures of our country’s green hillsides dotted with sheep and pictures of shearing sheds.

All of this proves the product came from a real farm, but Richards says the reaction of the overseas consumer might very well be: “So what?”

“Selling a carpet at a certain price point is about design, it’s about style, it’s about all those kinds of things.

“The fact that it’s coming from a farm is important, but it’s an element of the story, it’s not the whole story.”

Richards says that “settler” story is also of limited interest to the high-end city-dwelling consumer in Asia and dwelling on it is something New Zealand companies need to move past if they really want to sell their products at higher price points to discerning customers in Asia.

“The problem is that we have to step into the 21st century, into an Asia-Pacific region and say ‘we can sell a thing to that guy in Jakarta at a certain price point.

“And to do that he doesn’t want to be reminded of wagon wheels and colonialism, he doesn’t really want to be reminded of that.

“What he wants to know is: are we a modern country and is this product he’s buying sophisticated for him.”