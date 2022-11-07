Supermarkets face 10% cost increase from suppliers over last year, 'no end in sight'

Aaron Beck, a Stats NZ senior manager for pricing, social and population insights, explains the food price index.

Supermarkets are paying suppliers 10% more for fresh produce, butchery items, seafood and frozen foods than they did a year ago, Infometrics data shows.

Infometrics director and economist Brad Olsen said there appeared to be no end in sight for cost increases.

Foodstuffs New Zealand commissioned Infometrics to produce a monthly index of changes in grocery supplier costs.

The Infometrics-Foodstuffs New Zealand Grocery Supplier Cost Index measured the change in the cost of grocery goods charged by suppliers to the Foodstuffs co-operative supermarkets throughout New Zealand.

In October more items increased in price than had been recorded since 2018, Olsen said.

Olsen said a double-digit annual growth in supplier prices and the sheer number of items that cost more than a year, showed prices could continue to increase.

He said he was worried that broader grocery lines like tinned foods, dairy and products like yoghurt were up.

These products were often not affected by volatility, he said.

“It’s not an expensive tomato issue, it’s an expensive everything issue,” Olsen said.

The broadness of increases meant it was difficult for consumers to figure out where they could save costs while grocery shopping, he said.

The index recorded prices for bakery items, bulk foods, butchery prices, chilled foods, frozen food, general merchandise, liquor and seafood.

It sourced data for more than 60,000 products Foodstuffs bought as stock.

Olsen said this made it the largest dataset of its type in New Zealand, and gave a real time view on supplier cost changes.

The increases intensified the pressure consumers felt in retail prices, he said.

The index comes on the back of increasing pressure on supermarkets to reduce food costs, accusations of excess profits and increased government scrutiny of the sector.

Earlier this month Stats NZ said the food prices paid by shoppers were 8.3% higher than a year earlier, a 13-year high.

Supplier costs were a major component of supermarket prices, representing two-thirds of the on-shelf price, Olsen said.

More than 9000 items increased in price in October, nearly five times higher than in the same month in 2019 before the pandemic.

The continued rapid rise in supplier costs to supermarkets reinforced the inflationary pressures across the economy, Olsen said.

Earlier this year farmers and growers complained of increasing costs to grow food as the price of fertiliser, diesel and labour increased.

“Despite large annual increases in the more volatile fresh produce and proteins departments, the continued high supplier cost increases for more general grocery and non-food goods emphasises the broad-based nature of cost pressures,” Olsen said.

He said other indicators, including fuel prices, international food prices, high inflation and employment and wage statistics, all pointed to cost pressures being sustained.

The lower New Zealand dollar would keep imported inflation higher, Olsen said.