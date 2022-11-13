Construction boom will turn Dunedin into 'future-focused and thriving city'

Dunedin's George St is getting a makeover. The first block was finished and opened on Friday.

One of New Zealand's oldest cities is getting a major makeover that promises to create hundreds of jobs and provide significant economic benefit for local businesses.

The $1.4 billion rebuild of Dunedin Hospital, which is scheduled to be ready in 2028, is expected to create 1000 jobs for each year of the decade-long project.

But before that rebuild potentially squeezes an already tight labour market, many other construction projects are already well advanced, including an upgrade of the city’s main street, a $104.7m residential college for the University of Otago, a new $10.2m headquarters for the Otago Regional Council, new workshops for KiwiRail, and a new $3m building for ACC.

John Christie, director of economic development agency Enterprise Dunedin, said the city’s construction “boom” was underpinned by investor confidence in the area.

“[It’s] following years of stable economic growth, as well as the need to update infrastructure that serves our community,” he said.

“These projects each create hundreds of jobs and will not only provide significant economic benefit for local businesses but also contribute to creating a future-focused and thriving city environment.”

Business South chief executive Mike Collins said while the projects were under way, there was ongoing work to “build the sustainable workforce” the city required.

“That is the biggest thing.”

Stuff Kmart is set to return to Dunedin after closing its previous store in the city in 2020.

Apprenticeship programmes were integral to that, he said, and a recent survey revealed 94% of businesses that responded were considering taking on apprentices.

Real Estate Institute of New Zealand regional commentator Liz Nidd said Dunedin was already short of houses and an influx of workers may exacerbate the issue.

She cautioned that while there had been an increase in apartments and townhouses being built, such multi-level developments might not suit retirees looking to downsize.

The construction boom was likely to stabilise the Dunedin housing market, she said.

SUPPLIED An initial design of the new Dunedin Hospital.

In September, Stuff reported the average house price in Dunedin had dropped by 6.7% over the quarter, to $650,969.

The raft of major projects under way in Dunedin includes the city council’s redevelopment of the major shopping area, George St, with the first phase opened on Friday afternoon.

While the majority of the budget was being spent on replacing 500m of water, wastewater and stormwater pipes, some $22m had been earmarked for the above ground makeover.

The council was also involved in the renewal of core infrastructure across the city, with capital spending for 2021-22 totalling $143.965m, a spokesperson said.

Supplied An artist’s impression of Te Rangi Hiroa, the University of Otago’s new residential college.

Nearly $100m of that was spent on upgrading key infrastructure assets, including Three Waters and roading.

Another major project was the 450-bed Te Rangihīroa College, located near Forsyth Barr Stadium, being constructed for the University of Otago.

The budget for this project had increased to $104.7m, up from $90m reported in 2019.

The residential college was expected to be completed in May 2023, a university spokesperson said.

Work on a new headquarters for the Otago Regional Council was expected to begin in 2023-24, the council’s chief financial officer, Nick Donnelly, said.

Ngai Tahu/Supplied An artist’s impression of the new ACC building on Dowling St, Dunedin.

The building was on the old The Warehouse site on Maclaggan St, bought by Port Otago, which is owned by the regional, for $10.2m. The council had earmarked $5m to cover lease, design and fit-out costs.

Also in the central city, Ngāi Tahu Property and ACC were involved in a joint project after the iwi bought the former city council-owned car park on Dowling St for about $3m.

The building was expected to be open by early 2025, and ACC would lease the 8000m³ space for 20 years.

KiwiRail’s Hillside workshops were being redeveloped as part of $100m-plus Government investment. The workshop would include a wagon assembly where up to 21 locomotives, wagons and carriages could be worked on at a time, Robert Gibbes, KiwiRail’s Robert Gibbes said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Inside the KiwiRail's Hillside workshop in South Dunedin, 2021, when a $85 million package was announced.

As one of only two heavy rail engineering workshops in the South Island, the Hillside facility would provide resilience for mainland rail operations, he said.

KiwiRail expected elements of the new workshop to become operational by early 2024.

Government agency Kāinga Ora was also committed to a large build in the city, with 220 new state homes planned for the city over the next five years.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency was aiming to complete improvements and a new shared path on State Highway 88 (Dunedin to Port Chalmers), budgeted between $37m and $43m, by mid 2023.

Kmart also announced it would return to the city, opening a new store in the former Smiths City building on Andersons Bay Rd, creating 100 jobs.