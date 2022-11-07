Two of 'queen of property's' businesses put into liquidation

The dispute between Propellor​ Property founder Nikki Connors and Opes Partners​ managing partner Andrew Nicol occurs in a market where prices and sales are falling, and there are more people competing to sell every property.

Two companies belonging to the Nikki Connors, who calls herself the queen of property, have been put into liquidation.

Propellor Property Services ​provided non-residential property operation services, and Metropolis Design ​ offered furniture packages, homes staging and interior design consultation.

Both have been put into liquidation following applications to the High Court by Inland Revenue (IR), and Connors said the decision by IR came as a surprise.

“Both businesses have equity and access to capital to pay off any outstanding debts,” she said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Nikki Connors says both the businesses have access to capital to pay off the debts.

“Propellor Property Services and Metropolis Design are just two of the 2000 companies being put into liquidation every year since Covid.”

An application had also been made to put Connors’ high-profile property investment firm Propellor Property Investments​ into liquidation.

Connors said Propellor Property Investments had not been affected by the two liquidations and continued to trade as a profitable business.

Elizabeth Helen Keene and Luke Norman, of KPMG, were appointed as liquidators of Propellor Property Services and Metropolis Design by the High Court of New Zealand at Christchurch on November 2​, according to the Government Gazette.

The first liquidators report is yet to be released.

Connors founded Propellor Property Investments in 2009 and in mid-2021 she said the application to put the company into liquidation was part of a “heavy-handed approach” by IR and that an arrangement had been arrived at.

The application to put the investment company into liquidation was made by the Commissioner of IR on May 19 – a little over a month after a similar application was to put another of Connors businesses, Metropolis Property Management, into liquidation was lodged.

Metropolis Property Management services include tenant selection, tenancy process, property inspection and maintenance management for investors.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Propellor Property Investments has offices in Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch.

The application to place Propellor Property Investments in liquidation was to be heard at the High Court at Christchurch on September 15​ and the hearing for Metropolis Property Management was scheduled to be held on June 23​.

Neither company had been placed into liquidation yet, according to the Companies Register.

When asked in June, Connors said Propellor Property Investments and other businesses in the Metropolis Group had faced challenging times during the pandemic.

“During this period, I also dealt with health issues which necessitated me handing over some of the day-to-day running of the company to others in the team,” Connors said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Connors has gone from millionaire to penniless previously, and published a book about it titled A Fabulous Failure in 2016.

“Similar to other businesses impacted by the pandemic, we entered into an arrangement with the IRD regarding a small amount of tax owed. Unfortunately, without my knowledge payments to the IRD were not kept up and the IRD declined to continue the arrangement.”

She said she had decided to reduce her workload because of her health and would focus on growing Propellor Property Investments.

She said there would be funds available by mid-July at which time any monies owing to the IRD would be paid in full.

“I started Propellor Property 14 years ago during the global financial crisis and in this time have helped over 1000 Kiwis and their families successfully invest in property. We have never had one complaint and a great number of our investors return to us time and again,” she said.