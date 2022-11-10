Two broken elbows forces family to leave NZ after failing to get permanent residency

Erika Storm and her husband Mark moved from Denmark to New Zealand to become permanent residents – now they’re forced to leave with two broken elbows and nowhere to go.

A young Danish family is being forced out of New Zealand, despite their children being born here, after a workplace injury and lack of a pay rise meant they could not qualify for permanent residency.

Erika Storm and her husband Mark Storm moved from Denmark to Christchurch in 2019 with the hopes becoming permanent residents, and later moved to Alexandra for work.

“We wanted to try something else. We figured the time was right to explore and get to experience working and living in another country,” she said.

But five months after they arrived, Mark broke both his elbows while working on a construction site as a plumber, after he tripped over a piece of bracing that was quickly removed after the accident.

He ultimately lost his job because his injury prevented him returning to work, which resulted in the couple losing their visas and application for the Skilled Migrant Category pathway.

“It has been hell,” Erika said.

Supplied Mark Storm broke both of his elbows in a workplace incident five months after arriving in New Zealand.

“We very quickly became acquainted with a system that only does the bare minimum in terms of care,” she said.

She had laid a complaint with Dunedin Hospital over what she described as poor care.

“The ACC system seems broken, and you need to be incredibly strong to navigate this bureaucracy.”

Mark was still unable to return to work because of his injuries.

After Mark was dismissed from work, Erika got a job as a marketing coordinator, but has been on maternity leave since November 2021 for medical reasons.

Last year Immigration New Zealand announced a one-off Covid residency scheme, and Erika was refused a a less than 10c an hour pay increase to meet minimum $27 and hour pay rate under the 2021 Resident Visa.

Nicola Hogg, border and visa operations general manager at Immigration New Zealand said the department acknowledged the “difficult situation” the couple was in.

She confirmed Mark had submitted an expression of interest (EOI) for a Skilled Migrant Category (SMC), which resulted in an invitation to apply on March, 19, 2020, and he had four months to submit his application under the SMC.

“Unfortunately, Mr Storm did not submit an application in this timeframe and therefore the invitation to apply has now lapsed.”

Since November 2020, Mark had been on a Partner of a Worker Work Visa and both of these visas were valid through to November 2023, she said.

SMC EOI selections had been suspended since April 2020 due to the pandemic, and it was recently announced that selections of EOI’s for the SMC would resume on November 9.

The SMC was a points-based system, where applicants must meet the required points threshold to be eligible to be selected. For the first draw on November9, this will be 160 points, increasing to 180 points for subsequent draws.

Supplied Erika Storm and her husband Mark moved from Denmark to Christchurch in 2019 but were now forced to leave after a workplace injury meant gaining permanent residency was now impossible.

“The points system is based on whether an individual has the right number of points for their age, experience, employment and qualifications,” she said.

The couple could submit an EOI to be considered.

“A workplace injury alone does not prevent a family for applying for residence if one or both of the individuals applying meet the criteria to be granted residence.”

Erika said they were told no applications would be drawn from the pool, so had no option to act on their EOI, or even have a chance to submit the application.

The family was now forced to leave the country – because despite having a master's degree, Erika as a principal applicant would not pass, and if her husband could return to work, he would have to retain employment for 24 months before being able to apply for residency.

“Which would likely be difficult given his elbows and the fact that he has not been able to return to work successfully,” she said.

But Erika said the residency system was broken and things needed to change.

“Things definitely do need to change in New Zealand, a country that is so hungry for overseas skills and experience, but makes it so difficult for people to come to the country and then obtain residency.

“Obtaining residency in New Zealand 100% was our priority, and our commitment is to the country, but there is no commitment in return. We are treated as expendable, and mostly it feels like we’re used and abused.”