With Twitter in a spiral, social network Mastodon is on the rise

Microblogging site Mastodon has seen a surge in sign-ups since Elon Musk's Twitter takeover.

Disgruntled Twitter users have begun jumping ship in the wake of Elon Musk’s​ takeover of the social media platform.

The main beneficiary of the small but growing exodus so far appears to be microblogging social network Mastodon.

Mastodon attracted more than 70,000 new sign-ups on Friday (local time), the day after the billionaire’s takeover was finalised, and now has more than 655,000 users.

Of those, more than 230,000 joined in the last week.

I’ve never even heard of Mastodon. What is it, and why are unhappy Twitter users choosing to sign up there?

Mastodon launched in 2016 and has a lot in common with Twitter but one key difference.

On the surface, it looks just like Twitter. In fact, the user interfaces are so similar, it’s difficult to tell the two platforms apart.

On both platforms, users choose who to follow and create short posts, which are called “tweets” on Twitter and (rather uncreatively) “toots” on Mastodon.

Users can “retoot” other users’ toots, share media and use hashtags to reach a wider audience.

So... where’s the difference?

While Twitter is a single network, Mastodon operates on a bunch of servers, each with its own theme, rules, moderation policy and language.

The first thing new users have to do is choose which server to join. Many are themed by country, with others covering interests like technology, gaming and sports.

Which server you join doesn’t really matter – you can follow people across all the others anyway – but it does give you a starting point where people are likely to be posting things you’re interested in.

New Zealand’s busiest server, mastodon.nz, grew from 500 to more than 3500 users last week, while the most popular server worldwide mastodon.social, has more than 817,000 users.

But why bother with servers at all?

Because it makes it difficult for any one person or entity to call the shots across the network.

Mastodon’s servers all link together to form a network, but they’re owned by different people and organisations.

A “decentralised” platform can’t be run, bought or sold by a single person or group, which appeals to many Mastodon users, including those switching over from Twitter.

While individual servers are controlled – and could potentially be closed – by the person running them, the entire platform can’t be and Mastodon is asking server owners to give users three months’ notice of any closures.

How are servers moderated?

Each server has its own rules for moderation and some don’t have any.

Server admins can choose not to link to others that are full of bots or hateful content, as well as freeze, limit and reject content from individual accounts on their own server.

Posts can also be reported to the server owners, who can delete hate speech or illegal content.

Is Mastodon free?

That depends on your server. Some are asking for donations but most – including mastodon.nz – are free.